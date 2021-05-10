Meituans CEO is in hot water on classic Chinese Quartz poem





Jack Malear learned the hard way and paid a heavy price for speaking out when Beijing suspended its monster ant groups IPO following its criticism of regulators. Now, another prominent Chinese tech executive is struggling after he later published and deleted a poem many considered anti-establishment. Wang Xing, the billionaire founder and CEO of Chinese food delivery giant Meituan, wonders if he delivered a veiled review from the government with a classic Chinese poem he posted on the Fanfou social media platform last week. Written by a poet of the Chinas Tang dynasty (618-907), the poem is seen by commentators as a ruthless and harsh condemnation of Qin Shi Huangthe creator of China’s first unified empire the Qin dynasty (221-206 BC). The poem pokes fun at the emperors’ crackdown on scholars and the burning of his books, which was a way for Qin Shi Huang to consolidate his power. Eventually the regime was overthrown by non-intellectuals, the poem says (link in Chinese). A subtle criticism of Beijing or a reference to the competition? Wangs’ post quickly sparked controversy in China, where people questioned whether the poem was an expression of his displeasure with Beijing. antitrust control, which targeted Chinese tech giants, including Meituan. In addition to the heavy fines imposed on Alibaba, Chinese regulators have also launched a antitrust investigation in Meituan, listed in Hong Kong, at the end of last month. Wang deleted the poem on Sunday, May 9, saying he was commenting on how the company’s potential competitors may not have passed under his radar yet. A Tang Dynasty poem has inspired me a lot lately: The Qin Dynasty was afraid of scholars but Liu Bang and Xiang Yu, whose uprising overthrew the Qin regime, did not have much education. It reminded me that the most dangerous competitors are often not the ones expected, Wang wrote on social media, according to a translation by Bloomberg. A spokesperson for Meituan confirmed the authenticity of the deleted post and the clarification, but said the company had no further comment. Despite Wang’s explanation, the episode was picked up by many Chinese news outlets and is being discussed enthusiastically by Chinese netizens. At this crucial time in the antitrust investigation, it is indeed inappropriate for Wang to publish this poem, which might elicit too many thoughts from people Although Wangs’ original meaning is to comment on competition in the industry. of technology, such obscure writing could cause investors to tremble. fright, said Ge Long, the founder of Chinese financial information service provider Ge Long Hui. Dive actions Investors are on high alert for any movement from Chinese tech executives, after Alibaba co-founder Jack Mas sharply criticized financial regulators for allegedly leading Beijing to suspend Ants IPO for $ 37 billion in November. Under Xi Jinping, private companies are under increasing pressure to show loyalty to the Party. Any expression of dissent, some of which were tolerated in previous years, could now have serious consequences, observers say. Monday, Meituan’s actions closed 7.1% to wipe out roughly $ 16 billion in companies’ market capitalization. While it’s difficult to make a solid connection between the dive and the poem, which might have worried investors as well, it’s Beijing’s implication that its scrutiny of Meituan, or the Chinese tech giants in general, is far from over. Last month, a Beijing official from the city’s labor department worked as a delivery man Meituan for a day. His complaints about the difficulty of earning shipping fees have gone viral online and prompted Meituan promise to improve working conditions. This is seen by many as a sign that authorities may look into the future of tech companies’ treatment of performing workers.

