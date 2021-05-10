Politics
Public distress as Turkey institutes another COVID-19 lockdownGlobal Voices
On April 26, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ad new lockdown measures in a bid to curb the rise in COVID-19 infections which at one point reached 60,000 cases per day. The new restrictions, effective April 30 and through May 17, are the strictestuntil now. They include the closure of retail stores and other services considered non-essential, a ban on the sale of alcohol, stationery, electronics and even feminine sanitary napkins when previously there were only partial closures and weekend curfews.
Turkey started its vaccination campaign in mid-January and, so far,12 percentof its 85 million inhabitants have been fully immunized.
The new measures have been the subject of much criticism, especially among working class people who have received little or no financial support. during the last year and a half of the pandemic. The agricultural sector was one of the hardest hit as all markets were closed and farmers across the country had to throw away much of what they were growing. In an attempt to remedy this, the government decided to open farmers’ markets, but only on Saturdays. The farmers’ union, however,did not agree that this would be enough to resolve the growing crisis.
According to IPSOS in AprilresearchAccording to figures, 61% of respondents in Turkey reported a decline in their emotional and mental health. Suicide cases have been on the rise. Speaking to Turkish newspaper BirGn, psychiatrist Dr Burhanettin Kaya mentionned the main reason for the recent surge in numbers is “growing impoverishment”:
Unlike countries where suicide rates were high, including the Scandinavian countries, where it was possible to reduce the rate thanks to adopted social policies, in Turkey it is the reverse, with each year an increasing number. More recently, the main reasons people commit suicide are desperation, economic policies, growing impoverishment, growing economic crisis, class divide and other factors contributing to lost opportunity, all of which have gradually leads people to dissolve their connection to life.
This feeling of hopelessness touches everyone.statistics As of September 2020, at least 100 musicians have committed suicide during the pandemic. Many of the million in the countryregistered musicians do not have insurance and therefore cannot claim state support benefits. In addition, weddings and major musical events have been banned since the start of the pandemic. In an interview with Arab News, Muzik-Sens Hasan Aldemir mentionned, the state authorities “did not protect the musicians in these difficult conditions”.
The main opposition, the Republican People’s Party and other critics tried to get the government to explain the legal basis for the ban, but there was nothing.
On May 4, the Interior Ministry issued a declarationregulate the sale of certain products in stores. Under the new measures, all non-essentials, including alcohol, would be banned, including things like potting soil, stationary products and cosmetics, effective May 7. These measures prompted many people to react on social networks:
Turkey bans the sale of alcohol during the lockdown until May 17, triggering a Twitterstorm.
The longest alcohol ban I can remember. https://t.co/gUWR1oiIOC
Fercan (@FercanY) April 27, 2021
The alcohol ban was briefly revoked after a public outcry:
Turkey rolls back 17-day alcohol ban during lockdown: Cumhuriyet https://t.co/AgDHOtEvCW
Piotr Zalewski (@p_zalewski) April 30, 2021
Only to be reintroduced on May 4, 2021:
Under new lockdown rules, Turkey bans the sale of non-essential products (alcohol, makeup, perfume, electronics, toys, stationery, clothing, auto accessories, to name a few) from 7 may. https://t.co/D6flsAckJ1
Piotr Zalewski (@p_zalewski) May 4, 2021
Fury over new lockdowns
Before the new measures, many criticized the restrictions of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey as unilateral, because in February and March the party held congresses with thousands of people. shown often not to wear masks, all overcrowded inside.
A member of the opposition Republican People’s Party shared this video of the map of Turkey with its cities slowly turning red as President Erdogan called out to them during the congress:
Ksa Bir Lebaleb Turu Yapalm M? pic.twitter.com/RGZ2VS7aTN
Deniz Demir (@demirdenizchp) April 18, 2021
Do we have to do a little lebaleb tour (i.e. full to the brim)?
As a result, the word “lebaleb” followed for a while.
The president was also seen at a overload funerals before the introduction of the new restrictions and more recently May 2nd. According to the new containment measures, funerals should not have more than 30 people.
The list of new restrictions includes Work at home; permission to be away from home only for essential purchases and / or medical treatment; ban on travel between cities unless there is an official authorization card; closure of schools; closure of all retail stores; ban the sale of other non-essential products such as perfume, makeup, stationery, batteries and electronics.
But the ban goes further. On May 7, Turkish Twitter users launched #PedYasaklanamaz (“you can’t ban the sale of sanitary napkins”) in response to what looked like a ban on female sanitary napkins as well.
With the minister’s order forward to ban the sale of Arabia Rakhine, the Hfzsshha general councils, provincial groupings of provincial groupings, with the minister’s order decided urgently to decide. Are women not in your area of interest, gentlemen? #PedNot Forbidden pic.twitter.com/uJUPH25fkA
Banu Guven (@banuguven) May 7, 2021
Provincial public health councils and provincial health directorates that have rushed to ban the sale of raki and wine on the orders of the Interior Ministry, are simply monitoring the ban on sanitary napkins. Women’s health not your area of interest, gentlemen?
The public outcry over the ban on the sale of sanitary napkins prompted the Interior Ministry issued a statement on May 9, stating that the sale of hygiene products was not prohibited. However, the ministry did not explain why some supermarket chains refused to sell these products to customers.
There were also many other confusions, for example, a declaration by Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu, who said any Turkish people who come into close contact with tourists will be vaccinated. He later clarified it, saying he actually meant Turkey would vaccinate those working in the tourism industry when the country opened this summer, but that explanation was not enough to stop the outcry. public:
Biontech will be built on the German tourist train, the synovak on the famous tourist railway and Sputnik V which will be built on the Russian tourist railway. Entrance is free and it will be enough to watch the tourists. #AKParti Another service from! ..
DEVA movement (@ Deva_021) May 6, 2021
Those who see German tourists would receive Biontech, those who see Chinese tourists would receive Sinovac, those who see Russian tourists would receive the Sputnik V vaccine. Vaccines are free and only require looking at the faces of tourists. Another service from AK Party.
Tourists are currently exempt from restrictions. And in fact, it appears the government’s measures were aimed specifically at boosting the tourism industry which suffered heavy losses last year. According to DW, the number of visitors “fell by some 15.9 million people, and thetourism sectorsuffered losses of 8.3 billion dollars (10.1 billion dollars Is this US dollars?). Incomes have fallen by 65% and more than 320,000 people have lost their jobs. “
However, the special privileges granted to tourists are not well received by everyone:
Is there another country in the world that has forced its own citizens into a complete lockdown while allowing bacchanal orgies for all arriving foreigners?pic.twitter.com/lsgV6tqBof
Can Okar (@canokar) May 2, 2021
For millions of Turks stranded at home, and especially those struggling to cope, frustrations continue to grow, exacerbated by lack of confidence in the government. promises to vaccinate everyone by the end of the summer.
