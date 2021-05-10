Federico Klein, appointed by Trump, could secure plea deal against rioting on Capitol Hill





The Justice Department has said Federico Klein may have an opportunity to plead guilty before trial, although it is not clear that he is interested.

Author: Eric Flack, Stephanie Wilson, Jordan Fischer

Posted on: 12:10 p.m. EDT May 10, 2021

Updated: 12:20 p.m. EDT May 10, 2021

WASHINGTON The Justice Department may soon extend a plea deal to a former State Department member appointed by President Donald Trump accused of participating in the Capitol Riot, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

In a status hearing on Monday morning, DOJ lawyers said they expected to soon be able to offer a plea deal to Federico Klein, a Trump-appointed former accused of attacking police with a riot shield and prompted the crowds inside the Capitol’s tunnels on January 6.

Klein was arrested in March but released on unsecured bail last month as a federal judge found he showed a clear disregard for the safety of others and the country and demonstrated his willingness to use force to advance personal convictions.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice did not provide a time limit to present a plea and said it was not immediately clear whether Klein would be genuinely interested in pleading guilty before trial.

To date, only one accused against the Capitol riots, Jon Schaffer, has pleaded guilty in the case. A founding member of the Oath Keepers militia group, Schaffer is expected to cooperate with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of other Capitol Riot accused. Last month, DOJ attorneys began alerting attorneys for Oath Keepers about whether their clients may have contacted Schaffer before January 6.

#CapitolRiot: More on Jon Schaffer’s advocacy deals with the first of all cases stemming from the January 6 insurgency and what it could mean for others #OathKeepers here: https://t.co/ yOePUxPHc6

– Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) April 23, 2021

At least two other defendants in the case could be close to making plea deals, according to court statements.

Justice Department attorneys said late last month they had entered into plea talks with Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man pictured with his feat on the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis during the riot. Prosecutors said they discussed the sentence ranges, but a formal offer has yet to be extended.

BREAKING Richard Barnett in plea with federal prosecutors in the #CapitolRiots case. No formal offer was extended, but the general length of the prison sentence was shared with the defense. Barnett was held for 4 months for breaking and entering @SpeakerPelosi’s office. pic.twitter.com/gqkCgavzcr

– Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) April 27, 2021

Plea deals may also be in the works for Kevin and Hunter Seefried. Kevin Seefried is the Delaware man pictured carrying a large Confederate flag across the Capitol building on January 6. Last week, lawyers for Seefrieds and the DOJ told a federal judge they expected the cases to be resolved before trial and agreed to a 60- day continuation in the case while they develop the possible advocacy conditions.

Experts said they expected the majority of Capitol Hill riot cases, now 500+, to end in plea deals so federal prosecutors can focus on a smaller number of cases more significant, including the growing indictment against at least a dozen Oath Keepers accused of planning to disrupt Congress on Jan.6.

