



Topline Britons will soon need photo ID to vote in future elections, the Queen is together to announce to Parliament on Tuesday, as part of a broader effort by the ruling Conservative government to tackle voter fraud, a problem critics say is virtually non-existent in the UK and borrows from much-criticized voter suppression tactics employed by Republicans in the United States. Boris Johnson is set to introduce voting restrictions in Britain.

Getty Images

Highlights Queen Elizabeth II is due to announce the photo ID proposals in her annual speech to Parliament on Tuesday, where the government outlines its priorities for the coming year, The Guardian reported Monday. Boris Johnsons’ government first announced an electoral integrity bill in 2019 with the aim of building confidence in the electoral system and preventing fraud, with the bill likely to enter into force from 2023, before the next general elections. Politicians and activists have widely condemned the plans which they say will erect unnecessary barriers for millions of people and, just like the cases in the United States., disproportionately affect the poorest and marginalized communities. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Conservative politician David Davis Told the Independent voter ID plans are an unnecessary waste of time (and) an illiberal solution to the pursuit of a non-existent problem, as he called on the government to drop costly proposals. Official data shows only two people received a conviction or police warning for impersonating another voter in 2019, a year that featured a UK-wide general election, the European Parliament elections and the European Parliament elections. English local elections as the Election Commission found no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud and electoral fraud in the UK Labor politician Marsha de Cordova mentionned that for the many people less able to afford identity papers, women, blacks, people from ethnic and Asian minorities, people with disabilities and the poorest, this is not a bill of voter identification, but a voter suppression bill. Crucial quote Cat Smith, the shadow minister for youth and democracy, Told the Independent that the Conservative Party appeared to be learning lessons about democracy from the Republican Voter Suppression Playbook, highlighting the incredibly low rates of identity theft at the ballot box in the UK. Smith said the proposals are a solution to finding a problem that doesn’t exist. Tangent Smith is not alone in comparing the UK’s efforts to attempts to restrict access to the ballot in the US. In February, the American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center and Commons Cause talked against Johnsons’ plans, describing them more as a matter of denial of rights than of protecting electoral integrity. They try to say that they want to protect the integrity of the election, but the reality [is] that our elections have strong integrity, said Sylvia Albert. Introducing these types of laws without substantial evidence of a problem actually serves to undermine their integrity, Albert said. Against Despite a quarter of voters not own official photo ID, the government insists on new regulations, which are also should tighten restrictions on absentees and postal voting, will not have a disproportionate impact on anyone. The government has said its pilot plans, as well as the successful use of photo ID in Northern Ireland, show the system to be viable and fair. More than 800 people were unable vote in the second trial in 2019. Key context Republican lawmakers in states like Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Montana have cultivated, and then seized upon, widespread fears of voter fraud to justify the introduction of more restrictive election legislation. The strategy, which Trump and his allies deployed at all stages of the election, proved to be incredibly effective in galvanizing popular support despite the lack of basis in reality. Despite the lack of evidence, there has been a wave of legislation to restrict access to ballots propelled by various Republican legislatures. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a bipartisan institute of law and public policy within New York University Law School, 361 bills in 47 states have introduced voter restriction bills, five of which have already been enacted. A quarter of these are calling for more stringent voter identification requirements. Surprising fact UK voting requirements are liberal compared to most of the US, as registered voters do not need any ID to vote in person. People do not need to give a reason for requesting a postal vote, and under certain conditions, people can also vote by proxy. Further reading Queens speech: Voters will need photo ID for general election (Guardian) 800 voters refused in an identity trial during local elections (Guardian) Boris Johnsons voter ID provides illiberal solution to non-existent problem (Independent) No evidence of electoral fraud in battlefield states, statistical analysis reveals Trump continues to misrepresent (Forbes) Here are the ways Republicans are trying to restrict access to the vote (Forbes)







