The purchase of defense equipment in Jokowi’s time cannot be compared to the previous regime





Jakarta: Indonesian Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies (LSPSSI) Military Observer Beni Sukadis said that the procurement of key weapons system equipment (defense equipment) cannot be equated with all plans. Each president has a different decision. Moreover, in comparison with the time of President Soeharto. Beni said the decision on defense equipment at that time came directly from the head of state because he had military training. “Obviously different, during the Soeharto era the process of acquiring defense equipment was dominated by the president himself. So that he could not be separated from the decision in Suharto’s hands,” said Blessed. Medcom.id, Senin, 10 Mei 2021. What do you think of this article? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



Decisions regarding defense equipment were different under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The head of state does not dominate the procurement of the state defense system. Civil society Jokowi are considered to have limited knowledge of defense issues. So there is the potential to be disturbed by people around Jokowi. “When Joko Widodo only had a limited knowledge of defense issues and in the end he was influenced a lot by the people around him,” Beni said. (Lily: Connie: The public has a right to know about the draft presidential decree which contains IDR 1,760 billion Alutsista) The current national defense policy is more determined by the Ministry of Defense. The ministry, headed by Prabowo Subianto, can choose which defense equipment to purchase. << Sur le plan constitutionnel, le rôle du Ministre de la défense comprend l'acquisition d'équipements de défense conformément à la loi n ° 3 de 2002, ce qui signifie qu'actuellement, l'influence du TNI / quartier général des forces armées en tant qu'utilisateurs d'équipements de défense qui détermine l'acquisition a diminué >> said Beni. Beni said Prabowo had a vision for purchasing defense equipment top of the line and medium finish. Prabowo included the Dassault Rafale (fighter plane) from France in the list of defense equipment top of the line that you want to buy. “Apart from that, the planned purchase of F-15 EX fighter jets is an intermediary way to replace the plan to purchase F-35 which failed last year,” Beni said. It is also said that Prabowo wants defense equipment top of the line for the Indonesian Navy. One of them targets French scorpene class submarines or German TKMS submarines. “The defense equipment procurement plan is focused on the Indonesian Navy and Air Force from a procurement budget perspective,” Beni said. (REN)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos