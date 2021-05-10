Time to act decisively, but Modi-Shah in silent mode and in hiding: Yechury on the pandemic





As a devastating second wave of COVID-19 raged across the country, CPI (M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah of being in “Silent mode” at a time when they must “act decisively”. . In a Facebook post, the left-wing leader claimed that the prime minister and interior minister “are hiding in their silent mode”. It is time to act decisively and not to take refuge in silent mode, he said. “… You have wasted public money on superstition and dhongis, rejecting scientific advice. You are prioritizing building a palace for yourself rather than public hospitals. You have ignored all of them. warnings about the pandemic. You invited people to high-profile events and organized mega campaign rallies in this second wave. You failed to properly manage the flow of oxygen. You let foreign aid drain away. spill for weeks. You haven’t bought enough vaccine, “Yechury said. After registering more than four lakh new cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a one-day increase of 3.66161 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing its number of infections to 2 , 26,62,575, according to the Department of Health. The death toll from the viral disease rose to 2.46,116, with 3,754 more people who died, according to ministry data updated at 8 a.m.

Yechury also accused Modi and Shah of only doing “PR, propaganda and publicity” instead of policy making and planning. “You have put us all in a situation where we are struggling to live. The responsibility lies with you and no one else. You cannot hide behind your silence. As you took office under oath of our Constitution, you you cannot abdicate your responsibility until you resign, ”he said. He also listed a series of steps he said should be taken immediately. These include the purchase of vaccines from all available global sources, the invocation of compulsory licenses and the expansion of national vaccine production, the budgetary expenditure of Rs 35,000 crore for immunization, the cessation of work on the Central Vista redevelopment project and embezzlement of funds to provide oxygen and vaccines, and release money from the PM-CARES Fund.



