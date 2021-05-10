Republicans take action to hide disheartening Trump polls





Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump invented poll data that allegedly showed his widespread popularity. Independent polls pointed in very different directions, but the Republican rejected those polls insisting they were part of an elaborate plot against him.

During his semi-retirement, very little has changed. Trump recently appeared on Dan Bongino’s show, and when asked about the possibility of a third presidential campaign in 2024, the Republican said, “I give him the most serious consideration you can imagine and on the basis of all the polls that I see and all the rest of it. It’s a very positive thing, you know, no one has seen anything more positive. “

At first glance, it made sense that some polls actually showed Trump’s reputation improving now that he is no longer in office. In fact, it would be consistent with recent history: Former presidents regularly see their support increase after leaving the White House.

But with Trump, it’s a bit more complicated.

First, despite his boasting, the former president seems to have lost his support in recent months. In the NBC News poll, Trump’s national favorability rating was 43% shortly before election day. By January, as he prepared to leave the White House, that total had dropped to 40% and two weeks ago, the Republican’s favorability rating had fallen to 32% again.

These are not results to be proud of. While most modern presidents have seen their status improve after their term ends, Trump sees the opposite.

And second, inconvenient details like these are apparently withheld from Republican members of Congress. The Washington Post reported over the weekend on a Republican retreat held last month that included a poll point for GOP members.

When staff from the Republican National Congress Committee rose to explain the party’s latest poll of major battlefield districts, they omitted a key finding about Trump’s weakness, refusing to release the information even when are directly questioned about Trump’s support by a congressman, according to two people familiar with what happened. Trump’s negative ratings were 15 points higher than his favorable ratings in central districts, according to the full poll results, which were later obtained by the Washington Post.

In these battlefield areas, the former president’s “strongly unfavorable” opinions were twice as high as “strongly favorable” opinions.

According to the Post’s report, Republican House Conference Speaker Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Was not only interested in Trump’s weak support in major congressional districts, she was also “alarmed” by the fact that the Republican National Congress Committee omitted this from information provided by GOP members during a voting briefing, which aimed to provide lawmakers with the information they needed.

In fact, Cheney has reportedly told others that Republican campaign officials “also left out the bad news from the Trump polls during a March retreat for ranking committee chairs.”

In other words, NRCC officials are aware of Trump’s unpopularity, but rather than brief Republican members on the facts, the party believes Republicans better not know.

Generally, willful ignorance is a reckless strategy for a political party.

