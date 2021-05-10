Pakistani critics in European Parliament reveal country’s diplomatic paralysis





In an unprecedented move last week, the European Parliament blamed Pakistan for human rights violations, growing religious intolerance and the reduction in freedom of expression in the country. A resolution was adopted which called for an immediate review of Pakistan’s eligibility for Generalized System of Preferences-Plus status. The withdrawal of the concession could deal a severe blow to Pakistani exports to the European Union.

It may not be the first time the international community has raised questions about Pakistanis’ dismal human rights record, but the EU’s latest parliamentary resolution is much more damning and consequential. The criticism not only reflects the failure of Pakistanis to counter growing religious intolerance and sectarianism, but also exposes a diplomatic debacle.

It is shocking that the country’s foreign ministry could not see it coming and that the resolution took the government by surprise. The religiously motivated anti-France protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan and the resolution presented by the government to parliament on whether or not to expel the French ambassador in accordance with the group’s request appear to have was the trigger for such a strong response from the Parliament of the European Union.

Indeed, certain other factors have also contributed to this hardened position of the members of the European community. The growing number of incidents of abuse of the blasphemy law, particularly targeting members of minority religious groups, has long drawn criticism at home and abroad. Some recent cases have raised new concerns. The decrease in democratic freedoms in the country has also been a source of concern.

Unfortunately, successive governments here have failed to address these concerns. But the current government, with its tendency to encourage religiosity, has fueled extremism. His virtual surrender last November to an extremist group and his apparent acceptance of all of his demands, including the expulsion of the French ambassador, has come back to haunt the government of Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The government belatedly announced that it would respond to the concerns of the European Union. But it is not clear if he has a strategy to address the issues raised in the resolution. It is not just a question of satisfying the international community. It is in the country’s interest to fight extremism and curb human rights violations.

Unfortunately, Pakistan only realizes these challenges when there is external pressure. Should the country have waited for the EU’s resolution to take the steps the cabinet decided to take to address human rights and freedom of expression issues?

The overwhelming support for the resolution by members of all major European nations also raises questions about Pakistan’s foreign policy imperatives. Much like its failure on the home front, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf government has little to show for its performance on the foreign policy front.

Diplomatic paralysis

It was shocking to see complete diplomatic paralysis as the damning resolution was presented to the European Parliament. Have efforts been made to explain the Pakistani position to its members? In fact, relations with Europe have never been a priority for the current government.

Support for the resolution reflects the cavalier manner in which Pakistan conducts its diplomacy with one of the world’s most important economic blocs. Europe is vital to Pakistan not only because it is its main trading partner, but also because of its position in world politics. In terms of foreign policy, after Brexit, Pakistan needed to develop better relations with France and Germany, the two most powerful European countries.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to assert that no one knows the West like he does. But does he really have an idea of ​​the existing political dynamics in Europe? Knowing about British high society is one thing and understanding Western politics and values ​​is another.

His interaction with major European countries during his two and a half years in power has been symbolic. Therefore, it is not surprising to see the same kind of confusion over foreign policy as the catastrophe seen on various domestic policy fronts.

Prime Minister Khan’s comments on domestic policy decisions in some European countries have not helped improve relations between the countries. The latest parliamentary resolution is also a manifestation of Pakistan’s inability to give due weight to Pakistani relations with Europe.

Another reason for this drift is that Pakistan has what is often described as a part-time foreign minister whose main interest is domestic politics. Apart from his recent visit to Germany, it is difficult to recall any other trip he took to a western capital as foreign minister in the current government. Its interactions with its European counterparts are mainly by telephone.

It is not known whether the latest diplomatic setback will wake Pakistan’s foreign ministry from its slumber. There has been a gradual decline in the quality of leadership within the department. The collapse is visible everywhere. It is not only about the management of Europe, the situation is not very encouraging in other regions either.

Failure of leaders

It is difficult to guess who is in charge of Pakistan’s foreign policy. While the defense establishment is apparently in the driver’s seat of policies related to Afghanistan, India, China and the United States, there is a huge gap when it comes to dealing with d ‘other countries. There is certainly no understanding of geopolitical developments.

Foreign policy begins with us. It is largely political and economic stability that determines the direction of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The prevailing political instability, growing religious extremism, intolerance and shrinking democratic space all have a serious impact on Pakistan’s foreign relations. The weakness of the Pakistani economy and the lack of effective governance have further eroded its ability to forge relationships with other countries on an equal footing.

Most disturbing is the illusion of Pakistan’s current leadership that the country plays a global role while there is little understanding of the dynamics of global and regional geopolitics. Pakistan could do much better on the external front if its leadership focused on the issues that have put Pakistan in such a humiliating position. Who can treat Pakistan as a responsible country when some ministers have been seen as inciting people to kill?

This article first appeared in Dawn.

