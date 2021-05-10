Jack Ma visited Ant Group headquarters amid China crackdown: report





Jack Ma made a rare appearance at Ant Group headquarters, Reuters reports.

His visit is said to be one of the few he has made since China pulled Ant’s $ 35 billion IPO.

Ma was reportedly seen on a campus shuttle and smiling.

See more stories on the Insider business page. Jack Ma visited Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, according to Reuters. The visit took place during the fintech company’s annual “Ali Day” festivities which celebrate all Alibaba employees and their families. Ant Group is an affiliate of the Alibaba conglomerate. He was seen on a campus shuttle with other Alibaba executives and was smiling, according to a photo taken by an employee and seen by Reuters. The appearance comes as the billionaire founder continues to fly under the radar after China’s withdrawal from potential $ 35 billion Ant IPO last fall. Ma criticized the country’s banking rules in October, urging China to act. News surfaced later that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally instructed authorities to review Ant after comments have been made. Ma remained out of public view for a short time, leading many to speculate that he could be missing, possibly even captured or taken by the Communist Party. But other reports suggest Ma was not lacking and was just purposefully low as China cracked down on both Ant Group and Alibaba. The country has introduced new regulations in the tech sector to prevent companies from indulging. anti-competitive behavior. The government would later fine Alibaba in the amount of US $ 2.8 billion for fear of abusing its dominant position in the market. Read more: China’s antitrust investigation into Alibaba could be an opportunity for other cloud players including Amazon, Microsoft and Google to step in Ma later appeared in an online video at a teacher appreciation event in late January. It was the first time he had been seen in the two and a half months since Ant Group’s IPO. China may be cracking down on Ma’s businesses, but the nation is striving to bring its economy and billionaires in general under control as a growing wealth gap threatens the socialist principles of the Party. Besides the United States, China has 626 billionaires in the world.

