President Joko Widodo appreciates the treatment of waste into electric power in Surabaya





LEGAL OBJECTIVE SURABAYA Lensahukum.co.id President Joko, during his visit to Surabaya, Turning waste into electric power, In this case, President Jokowi tried to prepare a number of legal umbrellas for regions to realize waste treatment facilities into electric power . The reason is that President Joko Widodo hopes that all regions can also apply it so that the waste problem in Indonesia can be dealt with properly, especially since the use of this waste becomes electric power, where electricity is currently also a basic necessity for the community. What is clear is that the problem of waste in all regions can be solved correctly and correctly. President Joko Widodo examined and inaugurated the Electric Power Waste Treatment Plant (PSEL) at the Benowo Final Disposal Site (TPA), Surabaya City, East Java Province, on Thursday, May 6, 2021. In In his speech, the president appreciated the speedy movement of the government of the city of Surabaya in carrying out these installations and asking other cities to imitate what has been done in Surabaya. “I really appreciate the facility for treating waste into electrical energy based on environmentally friendly technology. I’m going to ask other cities not to be complicated, just look at Surabaya, copy, cafe, ”President Joko Widodo said.

“I also asked other cities to follow what has been done in Surabaya. I published the legal umbrella, including Presidential Regulation No. 35 of 2018 on accelerating the construction of waste-to-electric power plants based on environmentally friendly technology, ”the president said Joko Widodo. Besides the city of Surabaya, there are 11 other cities designated in this presidential decree. Namely, DKI Jakarta, Tangerang, South Tangerang, Bekasi, Bandung, Semarang, Surakarta, Makassar, Denpasar, Palembang and Manado. Since 2018, the president has been working on preparing a number of legal umbrellas for regions to turn these waste treatment facilities into electric power. In addition, the desire to have these facilities has existed since 2008 when President Joko Widodo was still mayor of Solo. “I prepared the presidential decree, I prepared the PP, for what? Due to the experience I have had since 2008, I was still mayor, then governor, then president. I cannot process waste from waste into electricity as I had always wanted in Solo when I was mayor, ”he explained. The legal framework issued by the President includes Presidential Regulation No.35 of 2018 regarding the acceleration of the construction of waste-to-electric power plants based on environmentally friendly technology. The goal is for local governments to have the courage to execute the development agenda regardless of the legal umbrella. “To make sure that the regional government has the courage to execute it. I was afraid to execute because I was called. The AGO will summon, later the police will summon, the KPK will summon. Because the legal umbrella is not clear, which makes the decision difficult, ”concluded President Joko Widodo. President Joko Widodo also praised the speed of the work of the Surabaya City Government as one of the cities designated by the Presidential Regulation that has successfully transformed waste treatment facilities into electric power for the first time. In addition to being a waste treatment energy, it is very environmentally friendly so that it has no impact on the environment. (JARKONI)

