Pinarayi writes to PM Modi, calls for Kerala to receive all the oxygen it produces





Pinarayi also said he will no longer be able to deliver oxygen to Tamil Nadu from May 10.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the Union government that it will no longer be possible for him to supply oxygen to Tamil Nadu as its buffer stock is almost complete. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 10, Pinarayi called on the Union government to allocate all of the oxygen produced in the state to Kerala. He also called for the Union government to supplement the oxygen supply to steelworks. “We have worked to optimize the oxygen supply by ensuring there is no leakage or overuse in hospitals. The state’s main oxygen production unit is located at Inox, Kanjikode Palakkad. It has a capacity of 150 metric tons (MT). In addition to the capacity of the smaller units, there is the production of 219 tonnes of oxygen per day, ”reads the letter. Pinarayi underlines in his letter that the State had ensured a buffer stock of 450 MT and was managing its demand without exerting additional pressure on the national grid. However, with Kerala supplying oxygen to neighboring states, its buffer stock had fallen to 86 MT. Noting that the state currently has 4,02,650 active COVID-19 cases, Pinarayi says that is expected to increase to 6,00,000 cases by May 15. The growing number of patients requiring hospitalization will require around 450 MT of oxygen by May 15, 2021, he says. While Kerala will supply 40 tons of oxygen to Tamil Nadu until May 10, the letter goes on to say that after that it will be next to impossible to allow oxygen withdrawal outside the state given the current situation. As Kerala is geographically located far from the main steel mills, the transfer of oxygen in a short period of time is very difficult and therefore I ask that all of the oxygen produced in the state i.e. 219 MT can be allocated to the State and this can be supplemented by an allowance from the steelworks, ”the letter said. Pinarayi also called on the Union government to procure cryo-tanks (used for the storage and transport of liquid gases), saying that the supply of liquid medical oxygen can be pooled by running Oxygen trains. Express for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Kerala had supplied medical oxygen tankers to Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in April, to meet demands from their hospitals which are rapidly filling up with COVID-19 patients. Lily: How Kerala manages its supply of medical oxygen Kerala has also witnessed a huge increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The state recorded 27,487 cases on Monday as the number of reported deaths stood at 65.

