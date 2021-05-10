Greece chooses quiet tactics against Turkey





Greece is trying to strike a balance between two distinct approaches to Turkey. On the one hand, there’s the carrot-and-stick tactic of the United States, which has been heavily stick-leaning lately, as it feels Turkey is continuing what Washington sees as public relations operations, with little of substance. On the other hand, many European countries are reluctant to face Turkey. It has a lot to do with political developments, some involving at least large Turkish communities, in several European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain). Spain, in particular, but also Germany, also have deep economic ties with Turkey. Athens has chosen to keep a low profile on Turkey’s efforts to drive a wedge between it and its EU partners, portraying Greece as a problematic country inflaming regional relations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried this line during his recent phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and also in an attempt to woo Egypt. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar followed the same line on Saturday when he accused Greece of seeking to cancel the maritime demarcation agreement between Turkey and Libya in the eastern Mediterranean. Some countries, particularly Greece, have taken provocative measures against the current Libyan government over the deal, Akar said in a speech to Turkish special forces. Greece, along with other countries, is challenging the legality of the deal.

