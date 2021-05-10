Is there a Snapple fact that says Donald Trump lost? The cover tweet goes viral!





In May 2021, a tweet began circulating the internet showing a photo of the inside of a Snapple drink lid, with a fact about Donald Trump.

People liked and retweeted the photo, but many netizens questioned the legitimacy of the photo, with some claiming it had been photoshopped.

Snapple is known for the facts presented on its bottles and website. The Snapple website describes their facts: They’re real. They are funny. These are some really fun facts.

To receive regular information about Snapple, you can text realfact at 762-775 for a new fact every day.

Is there a Snapple fact that says Donald Trump lost?

In May 2021, a photograph of the inside of a Snapple cover went viral. The fact inside read: Trump lost and the election was not stolen.

According to Fact Checker’s Snopes site, a glance at the online Snapplereal fact database did not return any results that matched the viral image.

Also, many people were quick to point out that the fact looked edited, as the font of the fact did not match the font of the other words on the cover.

Therefore, we cannot confirm that the image is an actual fact of Snapple.

Regarding their facts, the Snapple website explains:

Sometimes new information can be discovered that disproves one of our real facts, or a real fact can become obsolete over time. When this happens, the only responsible thing to do is to remove that fact.

The Snapple website states that the facts on their bottles are real. It reads:

We call them real facts because they are just that: real facts. We check the validity of our actual facts before putting them into circulation, but if you find any fact that could be inaccurate, please let us know. We will ask our fact-checking team to review any discrepancies.

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s Snapple Facts cover

On May 10, a Twitter user shared a photo of Snapple’s cover and captioned it: Even Snapple is tired of bulls ** t.

The tweet received 10,000 retweets and over 73,000 likes.

One user retweeted the image and said: And that’s another great reason I’m drinking Snapple.

Another user wrote: Havent had a Snapple for years. Go to the store to stock up on my lunch.

This content could not be loaded

Snapple facts really blow my mind

YANK 2.0 (@I_Be_Yanc) May 5, 2021

In other news, does Elon Musk have Aspergers syndrome? Tesla CEO opens up on SNL

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos