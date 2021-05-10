Politics
Boris Johnson under investigation over who paid for luxury Caribbean vacation with fiancee Carrie Symonds
- The UK watchdog is investigating funding for a free Caribbean vacation taken by Boris Johnson last year.
- The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is looking to find out who paid for 15,000 Johnson’s trip to Mustique.
- Johnson said the trip was paid for by a Tory donor, who initially denied paying for it, before switching accounts.
The British watchdog is investigating whether Boris Johnson broke parliamentary rules amid conflicting accounts over who paid for 15,000 vacations he took with his partner on the Caribbean island of Mustique last year.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Monday announced that he was officially investigating who had paid for the trip, where Johnson was accompanied by his now fiancée Carrie Symonds.
Kathryn Stone, the independent Parliamentary Commissioner who will lead the inquiry, will investigate whether Johnson violated paragraph 14 of the Parliamentary Code of Conduct, which states that parliamentarians “should always be open and frank to draw attention to any relevant interests. “
This is the first time that a sitting Prime Minister has been the subject of an investigation by the Commissioner, the observer reported Last year.
Rules declare that parliamentarians are required to record any financial interest on the value of 300.
Confusion wondered who paid for the vacation after Johnson and Symonds visited Mustique between December 26 and January 5 following his landslide electoral victory.
The Prime Minister declared the holiday in a Members’ Register of Interest and said Conservative Party donor David Ross had provided “accommodation for a private vacation for my partner and I, value 15000. “
But a spokesperson for Ross, who founded retail chain Carphone Warehouse, first said he didn’t pay for the trip, and said he only had “facilitated accommodation” for the trip.
Ross later retracted his claim following controversy over his comments, and said the Mustique accommodation was a “benefit in kind” for Johnson.
A Ross’s spokesperson told Sky News on Monday that its position has remained the same.
“Mr. Ross facilitated Mr. Johnson’s accommodation on Mustique, valued at 15,000 people.
“So this is a benefit in kind from Mr Ross to Mr Johnson, and Mr Johnson’s statement in the House of Commons is correct,” he said.
The Observer newspaper first reported in March of last year that Johnson would be under investigation for the trip after Labor called for a formal investigation.
Stone, the commissioner, is said to have requested information from both Johnson and Ross, who owns property in Mustique.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister transparently declared the visit in the House of Commons Register of Interest.”
“It is clear that the rules are set out and it is important that everyone respects them, as the Prime Minister has done throughout.”
Continue reading
