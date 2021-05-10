Adding Hajj Quota, MPR Vice President Asks Jokowi To Pressure King Salman





Jakarta – Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Deputy Speaker Hidayat Nur Wahid (HNW) urged the government to communicate and lobby with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to increase the quota of Indonesian pilgrims. This request was forwarded by HNW after Saudi Arabia authorized the implementation of the 2021 haj for citizens outside of Saudi Arabia. Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Council Vice Chairman Syuro said communication and lobbying should be done by the Indonesian government as soon as possible. Indeed, according to him, if necessary, communication is done at the level between heads of state so that it can be more effective. In addition, it is always in the month of Ramadan, a highly respected month, including by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, it is important that the Minister of Religion immediately lobby at a high level. In fact, according to HNW, it would be even better if President Joko Widodo communicated directly with King Salman regarding the additional quota for the 2021 haj pilgrims from Indonesia. “Don’t let Indonesia get a small quota or even no quota at all due to poor communication. Malaysia alone tried to get additional quotas and pilgrimage permits when the prime minister Muhyidin of Malaysia passed it on to King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, “HNW revealed in its statement on Monday (10/05/2021). He also said that this policy should be recognized together with gratitude. For this reason, he again stressed that the Indonesian government should immediately communicate with Saudi Arabia regarding the quota of pilgrims. “Alhamdulillah, this policy is to be shared with gratitude. And it is important that the Indonesian government immediately communicate with Saudi Arabia regarding the quota of pilgrims from Indonesia. It is fitting that as the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, Indonesia has a decent quota, ”HNW added. “Due to the accumulation of the number of potential pilgrims for the pilgrimage, which will further lengthen the waiting list, if this year Indonesia does not obtain permission to send potential pilgrims,” ​​he said. he adds. HNW added that the maximum efforts made by the Indonesian government are a form of realization of the guarantee of the human rights of Indonesian citizens to worship as stated in the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia. These include the public guarantees of freedom of worship as referred to in Article 29, paragraph (2) and the fundamental right to worship, as referred to in Article 28E, paragraph (1). For information, Saudi Arabia allows the 2021 pilgrimage even if it is carried out with health protocols, with a limited quota and after having been vaccinated against COVID-19. Previously, in 2020, the pilgrimage was only open to local Saudis and expatriates who were there due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (prf / ega)

