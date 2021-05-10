Xi uses hawkish stance on Taiwan for third leadership term: Taipei Apple Daily officials

Chinese President Xi Jinping would take a tough stance on Taiwan in his bid to win a third term as the country’s leader in 2022, Taiwan security officials have told lawmakers.
The autonomous island faced growing threats from the mainland after Beijing recently listed mainland-Taiwan unification as a strategic goal, officials said in a document presented to lawmakers on Monday.
Xi personally saw the need to enhance his reputation this year, the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, in his candidacy for a third term as president next year. This would see Beijing take a hawkish stance towards Taiwan and the United States, Taiwan officials said.
The paper examined the situation in the Taiwan Strait against the backdrop of growing tensions between the United States and China.
Beijing can be expected to make its position on Taiwan crystal clear to Washington, while using rhetoric asking US leaders to manage differences and avoid conflict in order to narrow the room for the relationship to evolve. American-Taiwanese, according to the newspaper.
The current rivalry between China and the United States over trade, technology and values is expected to persist for the long term, creating enormous uncertainty for Taiwan and East Asia, the newspaper said.
The mainland should use cross-strait business forums as a tool to attract investment from Taiwanese companies, especially semiconductor manufacturers and tech companies, so that it can secure talent and technology, according to the report.
Beijing’s aspirations were asserted when senior officials recently highlighted their adherence to the one-China principle, which means Taiwan is seen as a Chinese province. In their key speeches and reports, the mainland authorities also pledged to firmly oppose Taiwan’s independence and foreign interference in cross-strait issues, the newspaper said.
Politically, the mainland would continue to raise issues in order to influence public opinion on the island, according to the report.
