Donald Trump has some * deep * thoughts on Medina Spirit





The fact that Medina Spirit is trained by Bob Baffert, perhaps the most recognizable person in horse racing, and that this is the fifth time that a horse he has trained has failed a drug test during from the past year, made not only national but international news. Baffert insists the horse was not given an anti-inflammatory drug and everyone is waiting for a second test until a final conclusion is reached. He told Fox News on Monday that the horse was the victim of a “culture of cancellation.” Yes really.

Many people had taken Medina Spirit, Baffert, and the game of horse racing more widely. But none of them were as strange – and out of the left field – as that of former President Donald Trump.

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. It is emblematic of what is happening in our country. The whole world laughs at us as we go to hell on our borders, our mock presidential elections, and everywhere else! “

(Before you ask, yes, that’s a real statement from the former president – appearing on his groundbreaking new communications site … just kidding … “From Donald J. Trump’s office.”)

OK, so let’s try to analyze what Trump is saying here – line by line. (These are just a few lines.)

1. “So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. It’s iconic of what’s happening to our country.” I guess Trump isn’t totally literal here – because he doesn’t mean that as a country we have too high doses of anti-inflammatory drugs in our systems. So what does he mean? Guess cheating (or alleged cheating) is rampant in America? Or something?

2. “The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our borders, our mock presidential elections, and everywhere else!” So, is the whole world laughing at us because a horse that won the Kentucky Derby failed a drug test? It would be a little weird since the owner of Medina Spirit – Amr Zedan – is from Saudi Arabia. Or does Trump mean – and it seems more likely (I guess) – that the world is laughing at us because of the horse and our borders and the elections and the fact that we are going to “hell … everywhere else “too much? If this is what Trump means, there is little evidence to support this claim. A Pew poll released earlier this year showed that large majorities of Western Europeans believed President Joe Biden would do the “right thing” in international affairs, a stark contrast to what those countries thought of Trump. I couldn’t find any poll that asked foreign countries if they “laughed at us while we went to hell” (or had been).

Yes, it’s easy to separate Trump’s wild statements. And yes, there is a contingent of people – in politics and in the media – who think we should collectively ignore Trump because, well, he’s no longer the president.

What is true! But I think ignoring him misses this simple fact: If Trump runs for president again in 2024, he is the overwhelming favorite to be the GOP candidate. And this (other) simple fact: Trump continues to bend the GOP to his will even outside of office and power. I doubt? The vote this week by House Republicans that should remove Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney from party leadership and replace her with Trump-endorsed New York Representative Elise Stefanik is positive proof.

Trump is THE most visible and powerful person in the Republican Party. Period. Which makes far-fetched statements like this one about Medina Spirit all the more worrying for Republicans. If they weren’t too busy burying their heads in the sand, that’s fine.

