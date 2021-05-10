I won’t be able to send oxygen to others, says Keralas Pinarayi Vijayan to PM Modi





Kerala will not be able to spare oxygen for its neighboring states due to a surge in the number of Covid-19 patients in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday in a statement. letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the rapid increase in cases, it will be difficult for the state to respond to requests from other states. The state should therefore be allowed to source the 150 metric tons produced at the Kanjikode plant (in Palakkad), Pinarayi Vijayan said in his letter to Prime Minister Modi. Keralas’ main oxygen production unit, run by a private company, Inox Air Products, also met oxygen demand in two neighboring states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala is sending 40 metric tons of oxygen to Tamil Nadu daily, as instructed by the central committee on oxygen reserve. Vijayan said this should stop given the surge in Covid cases in Kerala. In the past 24 hours, according to the state government, Kerala has reported 27,487 new cases of Covid, bringing the number of active cases to 419,726. This is the third highest, right next to it of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The 14 districts of Keralas reported a positive test rate (TPR) of 26.5%. Pinarayi Vijayan, who had been reluctant to restrict movement in the state, reluctantly ordered a weeklong lockdown until May 16 due to the surge in Covid cases. The chief minister told reporters that active Covid cases in Keralas are expected to cross 600,000 by next week and estimated that the state would need 450 tonnes to meet demand from state patients. Kerala has been a state of oxygen surplus and has helped other states meet the growing demand for oxygen. It needed around 80 tons, but produced around 219 tons in small and large units. But that was before a virulent strain of Covid began to spread throughout the state. Pinarayi Vijayan said the increase in the number of cases has already caused its buffer stock to drop to 86 MT. Instead, Vijayan asked PM Modi to send more cryogenic tankers to transport oxygen to hospitals and Covid centers across the state. Last week, the chief minister asked PM Modi to help the state with imported oxygen concentrators and ventilators. At the same time, Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government has also launched a vigorous exercise to check for wasted oxygen. As part of this exercise, technical teams will visit all production and filling stations. There is no slowing down in the situation. In 72 panchayats the TPR is above 50% and in 300 it is above 30%. Cases are increasing in the districts of Kannur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. We need to strengthen the lockdown to reduce the number of deaths, Vijayan said. Kerala has, however, managed to control the number of deaths. Despite a high number of active cases, the state has the lowest case fatality rates from Covid-19 in the country: 0.4% against the national average of 1.4%. Experts mainly attributed the lower death rate to the states’ health infrastructure. Pinarayi Vijayan said his government will strengthen it further and hire more doctors, nurses and paramedics and ask retired health workers to return to work. The prison department released 560 prisoners on parole in accordance with Supreme Court orders to control its spread in prisons.

