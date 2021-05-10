UEFA under pressure to move Champions League final from Istanbul to London





The COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the global sporting calendar, with the Olympics and Euro 2020 football championships postponed for a year. Now, the Champions League final in Istanbul is in doubt because of the virus. European football’s governing body UEFA is under intense pressure to move the Champions League final at the end of the month from Istanbul to London. The game will be between two England sides – Chelsea and Manchester City – and UEFA was ready to allow 4,000 supporters from each side to watch the game at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on 29 May. But last week UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps revealed that Turkey remains on the “red list” of countries and said it “should not be visited except in the most extreme circumstances” because the virus is still endemic there. Turkey has recorded more than five million cases – the fifth highest in the world – and although it has had far fewer deaths – 43,000 – than Britain, the death rate has been rising for more than a month unlike in the UK where it fell. clearly. If the match took place in Istanbul, fans who had tickets and were determined to go would have to travel by land or a nefarious air route via Lisbon or Reykjavik. British citizens returning from Red List countries such as Turkey are required to self-quarantine in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense. Mr Shapps said the English Football Association was trying to persuade UEFA to change venues, but that was “ultimately a UEFA decision”. A change of venue would undoubtedly infuriate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hoped the organization of the match would boost his country’s image. But the Chelsea Supporters Trust have called for the game to be moved to Wembley Stadium in London and Manchester City fans are also pushing for the game to take place in the capital. One of the obstacles to this is that Wembley is already hosting a very important game on May 29 – the Championship play-off final, with the winner being promoted to the Premier League. The FA could possibly postpone this match until June 1 or the Champions League final could take place in Birmingham, Cardiff or Glasgow.







