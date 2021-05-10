Biden seeks US-Chinese hotline

May 10, 2021 at 1:24 pm

The Biden administration is increasingly seeking to avoid an accidental escalation with China, a senior defense official said, by cooperating on channels to reduce the risk of planes, ships and troops colliding on a map increasingly congested in Asia-Pacific.

The push to add more direct lines of defense comes in the lead-up to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austins’ trip to Singapore for what is known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, the highest defense summit in the region, where U.S. and Chinese officials have traditionally gagged the sidelines. If a meeting is held at the forum early next month, it could be a chance for the new administrations to find themselves second to Beijing, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a difficult exchange with Chinese officials. in March.

But when Austin gets a chance to speak to his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, he hopes to prioritize crisis communication and risk reduction in areas such as the South China Sea, the official said under cover of ‘anonymity. The idea is to create multiple avenues to communicate with Beijing to manage the growing strategic competition between the two powers and prevent the outbreak of a potential conflict, especially as the Chinese navy, the largest in the world, is expanding its carried further into the Indo-Pacific and takes an increasingly belligerent posture in the western Pacific.

Yet the Defense Ministry is tempering its expectations, given China’s reluctance in the past to engage in crisis management.

The challenge is, in large part, that the Chinese have never been particularly receptive to doing things the way the United States likes to do it, the senior defense official said.

China has stepped up pressure on its US allies and partners in the Asia-Pacific region in recent months, including the near-daily buzz of Taiwanese and Japanese air defense zones, and the use of civilian fishing vessels to bolster claims from disputed areas in the South. and East China Seas, where the US Navy conducts freedom of navigation operations. Just days after President Joe Biden took office, the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group crossed the South China Sea, after China past a January law authorizing coastguard vessels to fire at foreign ships deemed to endanger Chinese sovereignty. And officials and experts expect U.S. and Chinese ships to face closer calls, with China building more ships each year to overtake the U.S. Navy as the world’s largest.

The Biden administration kept in place the high-level defense policy system that existed between U.S. and Chinese officials, who met in January 2020 to work on reducing risk in Asia-Pacific and improving crisis communications between the two parties, according to a reading. In a lower level dialogue, China and the United States last spoke of improving security between the U.S. and Chinese naval and air forces two years ago, but China skipped the latest round of talks, according to a second senior defense official, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

But the desire for an improved hotline was put in the spotlight this week as Kurt Campbell, Asia official at the National Security Council, mentionned that China should rethink its old ambivalence of deconfliction. And the problem of overtaking China came to a head this week when a Chinese rocket and space station module passed by. in200 miles from the International Space Station at launch before falling to earth this weekend.

Experts said any conflict between the United States and China is more likely to result from sustained military escalation than from an accidental clash of planes or ships. But some noted that the Biden administrations were calling for a hotline could help ease criticism from Beijing or other Asia-Pacific countries that may blame Washington for increasing tensions in the region.

If the United States continues to focus its attention on the Western Pacific, if it wants to take steps to strengthen its military posture in the region, if it wants to have China a little more in its sights when it comes to modernization. defense, it’s inevitably going to create a natural tension, said Evan Montgomery, director of research and studies at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, a Washington think-tank. One thing the hotline pursuit does at least optically is that it helps offset some of these criticisms.

One of the models officials looked at in the Trump administration was similar to America’s deconfliction mechanisms with the Russians in Syria, which allowed both sides to warn each other as they passed through rival airspace on either side of the border. the Euphrates in the torn war. country. Chinese officials have requested updates and briefings on this model, a former senior defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The need for a new and improved The mechanism to prevent accidental escalation is evident to some on the US side, as well as elements of the Chinese Navy. But China’s political culture remains a challenge. Instead of viewing a formal crisis communication channel as an insurance policy against a hot war, Chinese officials may view the guardrails as a sign that the United States is prepared to accept greater military risk in the process. region.

The Chinese point of view is that if I establish a crisis communications hotline with you, things can get worse and worse, the former official said. The lack of a network inherently mitigates the political risk I might take.

Others see China taking advantage of the Pentagons’ perceived fear of stumbling into wars the United States does not want, in order to expand territorial claims in the region.

China can say, well, if you want to reduce the risk of an accident, you just shouldn’t be here, said Oriana Skylar Mastro, a center researcher at the University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. from Stanford and resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute. They are also using this strategically to try to pressure the United States to reduce its military presence in the region.

There are already some mechanisms in place to ensure that any encounter between US and Chinese forces remains below the conflict threshold, even if they are rarely used. A direct line between the United States and China established under the Clinton administration after an eight-month crisis in the Taiwan Strait has remained unused. Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Barack Obama later agreed establish additional secure call links to keep each other informed of military crises, but these have also remained inactive.

Even where mechanisms exist, they are not fully utilized, the second senior defense official said.

A more robust system could create channels of communication between the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Chinese forces, as well as means to defuse any interaction between U.S. and Chinese ships and surface planes, the current senior official said. defense. These channels could allow the United States and China to cooperate in areas such as humanitarian aid and disaster relief as Chinese naval power expands further in the Indo-Pacific, the official added. .

But efforts to develop direct military-to-military lines have also been complicated by major structural differences between the Pentagon’s and China’s military operations in the region. The People’s Liberation Army of China, known as PLA, which includes the air and naval forces, was reorganized into five small theater commands in 2016 with the Xis directive. These only focus on the sub-regions of China, while the American Indo-Pacific Command covers the entire region.

The second senior defense official said the Pentagon has traditionally been challenged to develop direct lines to China because US fighter commands are not necessarily a natural partner of an PLA element. There are at least three Chinese theater commands that are substantially involved in matters of concern to us, probably all five for that matter, the official added.

Even if the Biden administration gets its hotline, much of the U.S.-China relationship will remain ambiguous. Campbell, the Asian chief executive of Bidens, said this week that the United States would not reverse its policy of strategic ambiguity in Taiwan over whether the Pentagon would come to the defense of the island if it was attacked by China.

Some former Trump administration officials are hoping the hotline will be set up to give the new team experience in dealing with the Chinese military. The less contact people have with the Chinese, the more they have distorted views about how the Chinese behave, the former senior defense official said.

But others fear that the establishment of a direct line to Beijing will prevent the Biden administration from taking a consistent position with China.

Was the message that China, don’t worry, was not trying to hinder your rise, was just friends here, or is the message If you get off the line you are going to get problems? Skylar Mastro said. It is really difficult to communicate the two messages at the same time.