In Imran Khan’s Pakistan, the military is the de facto ruler





Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): Imran Khan once targeted the armed forces for his undemocratic political interventions while deeply involved in a movement of lawyers to end Pakistan’s military dictatorship, but now his government elected official is effectively led by former soldiers and they are the de facto rulers of Pakistan.

Previously, Khan aimed to end Pakistan’s military dictatorship and reiterated his intention to cut off the military’s political wings in the name of democratic reform if he ever took power.

Fast forward to 2021, Khan’s elected Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become all it claimed to oppose, a de facto hybrid martial law regime where ex-soldiers not only dominate the key positions in civilian government, but also largely dictate foreign policy. , Asia Times reported.

Salman Rafi Sheikh, in an Asia Times article, reported that with former servicemen installed in civilian institutions on an unprecedented scale, not only has the difference between civilians and servicemen become extremely difficult to distinguish, but the military establishment has largely assumed a direct role in running the country’s economy, politics, and now day-to-day administration thanks to its now leading role in bringing a new COVID epidemic under control. 19.

The outside world has taken note of the democratic retreat.

A UNDP report released last month painted a distressing picture of the state of human development in Pakistan, noting that “powerful groups” in Pakistan enjoyed privileges valued at some $ 17.4 billion, or 7% of the proceeds. gross domestic (GDP), Asia Times reported.

The military, which ruled the country for half of Pakistan’s history, enjoys privileges of more than $ 1.7 billion in the form of preferential access to land, capital and infrastructure, as well as tax exemptions, according to the UNDP report.

The report also states that the Pakistani military is one of the largest “conglomerates of business entities in Pakistan besides being the largest developer and manager of urban real estate in the country with wide involvement in the construction of projects. public. ” UNDP Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, noted: “These things are not perfectly separate entities. You see some of them overlap, so you almost get a double privilege from the military. The fact that the military is one of the big companies doubles the problem. and the problem. “Indeed, the army heads the civil aviation authority with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national institute of health, various public enterprises, government agencies in charge of electricity, water , telecommunications and housing, Sheik said.

Former high-level soldiers have also secured many high-level positions, including as ambassadors, the most recent being the appointment of retired Lieutenant-General Bilal Akbar as the country’s main envoy to Saudi Arabia. Retired General Asim Salim Bajwa, meanwhile, heads the government authority of the $ 60 billion China-funded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Asia Times reported.

The recent secret meetings of the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Pakistan, his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and his frequent meetings with foreign ambassadors reflect how military leaders now effectively run Pakistan’s external affairs, Sheikh wrote.

Khan’s government continues to defend these appointments on the grounds that ex-servicemen are more “disciplined” and even more “competent” than civilians. This thought, as Aqil Shah, a Pakistani scholar currently based at the University of Oklahoma, wrote in his 2014 Harvard University book, “The Army and Democracy in Pakistan,” is the linchpin of the army’s sense of “superiority” and the basis of its involvement in politics.

This mentality is reflected in Khan’s recent decision to deploy armed military personnel to major cities in Pakistan in all provinces (except Sindh) to enforce COVID-19 containment and social distancing measures due of the apparent inability of civil authorities to deal with the pandemic, Asia Times reported.

In the current context, however, this deployment, in addition to reinforcing anti-civilian rhetoric about the regime, speaks volumes about the proximity of the military establishment to its former adversary Khan.

For example, armed troops were called in last month to quell radical Islamic Tehreek-i-Labbaik (TLP) protests that had sown violence and chaos in many Pakistani cities.

The government was apparently forced to take this decision due to the gravity of the crisis and in response to the police force’s inability to contain protesters armed with batons and stones and even temporarily taking several officers hostage.

If the crisis could have deteriorated, it would have seriously damaged the political credibility and capacity of the PTI government and would have given the political opposition a new rallying point to call for Khan’s resignation and new national elections.

But the military was quickly called in to handle the crisis, which it did quite effectively. This was not always the case, however.

When the army was called in 2018 to bring down the same TLP, it openly refused to deploy its troops “against its own Pakistani compatriots” and instead “advised” the Pakistani government of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to solve the problem. issue through negotiations, Sheikh reported.

The army’s response was shaped by the fact that the PML-N was fiercely opposed to the military’s political role and thus the crisis was able to worsen with a cynical military vision to weaken the civilian-led government. , Asia Times reported.

In fact, the TLP 2018 sit-in in Islamabad was largely the result of the military establishment’s interference in politics.

This role was revealed by the Supreme Court in a February 2019 judgment in which judges not only berated the military establishment for violating its constitutional mandate, but also ordered the relevant departments of the armed forces to “ initiate action. against personnel under their command who are “With the current paramount political role of the military establishment, the Khan government no longer even pretends to have civilian supremacy over the brass.” This explains why Khan’s government failed to implement the Supreme Court ruling against the military.

Pakistan’s descent into a hybrid martial law regime has major implications for politics. In particular, the military establishment has effectively succeeded in ending the constitutional changes implemented in 2010 that aimed to block the way for future military coups and suspensions of democracy, Asia Times reported.

The military’s tactical shift towards direct involvement in politics through the deployment of retired generals to senior positions has largely reversed Pakistan’s democratic progress. (ANI)

