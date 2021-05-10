Boris Johnson Confirms Fans Will Return To Sports Venues From May 17th | Football News

Sports venues across England will be able to welcome spectators again from next Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Johnson told a press conference on Monday afternoon that the government was continuing with its plan to take the third step of its coronavirus recovery roadmap, originally presented on February 22.

“We will unlock the turnstiles at our sports stadiums subject to capacity limits,” Johnson said in his opening speech detailing the continued easing of the lockdown in England.

This means larger outdoor venues will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 spectators from next week.

The Premier League has pushed back its penultimate round of matches to May 18 and 19 so that each club can play a game in front of the fans before the end of the season on May 23.

In a statement, the Premier League said it welcomed the continued easing of lockdown restrictions and the ramifications of the changes for professional football.

Boris Johnson has confirmed the sports venues’ decision to be able to welcome fans again as part of the wider lifting of lockdown restrictions in England from May 17.



Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “It will be great to see the fans again. We missed them sorely and the Premier League was not the same without them. Their presence will ensure a fantastic final for us. the end of our season.

“Although only a small number of home fans will be attending our matches next week, it is an important step in our return to normalcy.

“We will continue to work with the government and other authorities as our priority is to have venues full of life – including away supporters – from the start of next season. Only then will we find our way back. the real Premier League. “

The statement added: “The clubs have a proven track record in providing safe environments for Covid and plan to ensure the safe return of their fans for the matches played on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 May, and the final day. of the season on Sunday May 23. “

The league confirmed last week that the matches will only be open to home fans.

Arsenal fans are watching at Emirates Stadium earlier in the season in a campaign in which most matches have been played behind closed doors.



For smaller outdoor sites, capacities will be capped at 4000 or 50%, whichever is lower. The indoor venue cap will be 1,000 or 50%, whichever is lower.

The decision to ease restrictions comes as the country continues to benefit from an accelerated vaccination program and a drop in Covid-19-related deaths and hospitalizations.

The government hopes to allow venues to admit significantly more spectators from June 21, and it has set up an Events Research Program (ERP) to test different security measures in a series of events. sporting and cultural “ pilot ” events in order to achieve this.

The first ERP sporting event with spectators in attendance this year was the first day of the World Snooker Championship on April 17, with crowds at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield increasing as the tournament progressed, culminating in a packed house for the final on May 2 and 3.

















Fans gathered in the Crucible in Sheffield to watch the World Snooker Championships on Sunday in what was the first near-full crowd at a UK sporting event in over a year.



The FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton at Wembley on April 18 was the first outdoor sporting event to welcome spectators again, although it was limited to residents and key workers living locally at the stadium.

The following weekend’s Carabao Cup final was the first outdoor event attended by fans from the clubs involved. Manchester City and Tottenham were each able to offer tickets to 2,000 supporters.

Manchester City fans watched their team win a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup at Wembley last month



The ERP continues on Saturday when 21,000 people are due to travel to the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester at Wembley, where Prince William is expected to be on hand to hand over the trophy to the winners.

It was confirmed on Monday that the Duke of Cambridge and the FA president will attend the game.

The government’s announcement is a key milestone for clubs and associations that rely on spectators attending live events for a large portion of their income.

Before the ERP, the last time spectators attended live sporting events was in December 2020, when crowds were allowed at levels one and two of the government’s regional approach to tackling the pandemic which was in place at the time.