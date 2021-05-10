Newsmax Segment Hits Rails As Customers Explode For Lies – Deadline





When Newsmax decided to do a segment on Elon Musk’s animated concert on Saturday Night Live this weekend, it booked comedy writer and speechwriter David Litt.

But Litt, who worked in the Obama White House, was quick to try to focus the interview on The Big Lie, or the baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Donald Trump.

Newsmax’s Wake Up America host Rob Finnerty began by asking, “What did you think of Elon Musk’s performance? This is the first time since 2015 that we’ve had a non-athlete, non-artist on the show. The last person to do this and succeed with good grades, our former President Donald Trump.

Litt replied, “Well Rob, that’s a great question. What happened on SNL this weekend is people made things up and then said it on TV like it’s true. And it happens quite frequently on American television. For example, in 2020 Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax for its false allegations of voter fraud. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers and Newsmax had to settle this lawsuit. Actually, I just had to register. Are you still telling this lie or are you telling new lies? “

Finnerty then said, “Are you trying to talk about something unrelated and trying to surprise me on a totally irrelevant Monday morning, or are you talking about Elon Musk?”

Litt then said, “I see you don’t want to talk about Dominion Voting Systems because if you do, Newsmax could be sued and lose billions or dollars because those are lies.”

Finnerty replied, “David… I know this is a very funny time for you. I’m sure you didn’t sleep last night as you sort of prepared to ‘get the morning anchor on Newsmax’. “

He then said he would talk to Litt about SNL “but obviously I’m not going to talk about anything else at this time. So you decide right now on live TV. Go ahead.”

Le Litt asked, “Did the Dominion’s voting systems have an impact on the 2020 election?”

Finnerty sighed and said, “David, we look forward to seeing you again very soon.” It was an exceptional interview.

At the end of last month, Newsmax issued an apology and resolved the complaints made by Eric Coomer, the company’s director of product strategy and security. Coomer sued Newsmax and other media, as well as Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, and media figures and commentators like Michelle Malkin and Chanel Rion, for their claims he was involved in a scheme to rig the election of 2020. Newsmax said: “On behalf of Newsmax, we would like to apologize for any harm our report into the allegations against Dr. Coomer may have caused to Dr. Coomer and his family.”

Newsmax anchor: What happened on SNL? @Davidlitt: “People made things up and then said it on TV like it’s true, and it happens quite frequently on American TV. For example, in 2020 the Dominion voting system continued Newsmax for his false statements about electoral fraud… “pic.twitter.com/ealyHGdGlM

– Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) May 10, 2021







