Prime Minister Imran Khan to take live calls from citizens tomorrow





Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to citizens’ questions in a live call on Monday February 1, 2020. – Twitter / PakPMOPM Imran Khan will take the calls live at 1:30 p.m., he can be reached on 051-9224900. TV, radio, digital media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take live phone calls on May 11 at 1:30 p.m., Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Monday.

The senator, speaking to Twitter, announced that the Prime Minister’s question and answer session with the public will be broadcast live on television, radio and digital media.

“The Prime Minister can be reached on 051-9224900 at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday),” Faisal Javed said.

‘I cannot fight corruption alone’

In the last live appeal session, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he could not fight corruption on his own, asking the company to take part in a war against the threat.

The Prime Minister, during the session, requested the help of his ministers and advisers, who were seated in front of him.

Before starting to take calls from the public, the Prime Minister urged people to “help [them]and assist the nation “by observing coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I will advise everyone to wear this mask,” he said, holding one in his hand.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was the government’s responsibility to protect people during infection. He warned people to wear masks in closed rooms where there was no ventilation and on buses and other means of transportation.

In response to the first caller, the Prime Minister said Pakistan was importing gas from other countries at exorbitant rates as the resources it was exploiting in his own country dwindled.

He said countries are advancing through higher education among the masses. “We also need to think about what kind of higher education we have [to impart]”He said.” Buildings do not provide quality education; it also depends on the type of diplomas they issue to students, ”he said.

