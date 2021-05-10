GOP congressman says Kevin McCarthy dismissed his warnings by January 6





Adam Kinzinger said Kevin McCarthy dismissed warnings that GOP rhetoric would provoke violence. Kinzinger said McCarthy responded to his concerns with, “Ok Adam, next operator question.” Kinzinger accused McCarthy and other Republican lawmakers of sweeping the riot under the rug. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, said on Monday that days before the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed his warnings that Republican rhetoric would provoke the violence.

“A few days before January 6, our GOP members had a conference call. I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6,” Kinzinger tweeted Monday morning. “Kevin replied disdainfully with ‘ok Adam, next operator question’. And we have violence. “

Kinzinger has accused many of his colleagues of deliberately spreading dangerous lies about voter fraud to appease former President Donald Trump and arouse the party base.

He is one of the few Republican members of Congress to publicly voice support for Representative Liz Cheney as the party prepares to remove him from the leadership for his criticism of Trump. Kinzinger and Cheney both call for an investigation into the Capitol Riot.

Kinzinger said in an interview on Sunday that McCarthy had changed his message about the Capitol Riot. After initially accusing Trump of provoking violence, McCarthy recently defended Trump’s response to the attack.

“Liz Cheney is saying exactly what Kevin McCarthy said on the day of the uprising,” Kinzinger told “Face the Nation.” “She says it all the time. And a few weeks later Kevin McCarthy started attacking other people.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos