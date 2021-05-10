China’s coronavirus past comes back to haunt it, World News

China, the country of origin of the Wuhan virus, is trying to take advantage of the crisis in India. He called a meeting of South Asian foreign ministers and extended a last-minute invitation to India.

India was not present but China’s intentions were clear. With the fight against the fires in India, China wanted to play India’s role as the main supplier of vaccines to the region.

China has tried to do so while promising more doses to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

And that’s not all, China has also sent aid to India. Something India did not ask for.

Oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medical supplies came from China via the Red Cross.

The motive is not lost on anyone. It is not a help. It is China trying to present itself as the savior after it triggers a pandemic around the world. Beijing may want the world to forget about its cover-up. But the past keeps catching up with them.

This time it comes in the form of a book.

A book that reveals what China wanted to do with the coronaviruses. The Chinese military is investigating whether these viruses can be used as a weapon in the future. It was five years before the start of the pandemic.

Chinese military scientists wrote an article. He predicts a third world war or more precisely a war where viruses will serve as a biological weapon. This report was published by The Australian. The reporter behind has written a book on the origins of the pandemic.

This report is a teaser for the book. He only talks about the document written by Chinese military scientists.

Scientists from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and senior public health officials wrote the article. He said the SARS coronavirus “heralds a new era of genetic weapons.” Weapons, which can be artificially manipulated into a virus and later militarized and unleashed in ways “never seen before”.

It was written five years ago.

The Chinese military predicts how coronaviruses can be used as weapons. These can normally be characterized as simple scientific observations. But since it’s the Chinese military, things take on different dimensions.

For the United States, these revelations were deeply disturbing. They found this document while investigating the origins of the virus. Even lawmakers in the UK and Australia are worried.

The chairmen of the British and Australian foreign affairs and intelligence committees issued a statement. They say the Chinese newspaper raises major concerns about Beijing’s lack of transparency about the origins of the Wuhan virus. These claims essentially revived all the theories around the Wuhan lab. And the claim, that the virus has leaked from a lab.

This document itself makes no mention of Covid-19 or the Wuhan virus. He talks about coronaviruses in general. The large family of viruses ranging from the common cold to SARS. Wuhan virus is one of this virus family. So far, there is no clear evidence that conclusively proves that the wuhan virus leaked from a lab accidentally or intentionally.

However, Dr Tedros, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) did not rule out this theory. He wants more investigation on that angle. Even with his credentials compromised, he was unable to dismiss the lab theory.

So here’s a question, was China considering building a coronavirus weapon? Experts remain suspicious of Beijing’s intentions, and that’s why.

They are concerned about the high-risk nature of Chinese coronavirus research.

Especially the studies carried out by scientists in Wuhan.

The infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology is said to have conducted research on “gain of function”. In this research, scientists are creating new viruses that could be more transmissible and deadly. So they created new variants that spread and killed faster.

Peter Jennings, executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, raised a red flag.

He believes that under President Xi Jinping, there is an increasing collaboration between civilian researchers and the military, a collaboration that could potentially lead to the militarization of biological research. A collaboration that the Wuhan laboratory would have led.

What is China saying about these latest revelations?

Beijing deployed the Global Times to respond. He called this report an attempt to distort the facts. China continues to deny reports, harsh criticism and evidence of money laundering. But the laboratory theory does not disappear. Each new claim, each new revelation, only adds more fuel to the fire.

It keeps bringing us back to the same question. What is China trying to hide about the origins of this pandemic?