Narendra Modi’s government faces biggest challenge – Coronavirus

The Narendra Modi government, in its second term, faces a gigantic challenge – Covid-19 – a health crisis that has the potential to turn into a political crisis for the BJP also because the vertical spread of cases and the massive number of victims fueled anger. against the government.

This is the third major problem, which has put the government in a difficult position since taking office for the first time in 2014, and it is the most important of all. 2015 saw massive protests against the Modi government’s first reform law – the new land acquisition bill, which it eventually had to withdraw, and last year’s agricultural reform laws, which are still the subject of protests and have cost the party an ally Shiromani Akali Dal and perhaps, also a chance to win the elections in Punjab.

“Covid-19 is a much bigger challenge than the previous ones. The BJP is in power and therefore cannot blame anyone else. The mismanagement of Covid-19 has largely ravaged Modi’s good governance image. politically is a big challenge for the BJP. Aside from all other reasons, Covid-19 cannot be ruled out as a factor in the West Bengal polls that the BJP lost, “says political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

The bad press, coupled with the repeated negative remarks on the functioning of the government linked to Covid-19 by the courts, and the angry reactions of the inhabitants of the towns and villages, have triggered an embarrassment within the party, which has 300 deputies on 536 deputies in the country. Lok sabha. The ‘more the merrier’ logic just doesn’t work here because with the exponential increase in the number of coronavirus cases, all members of the public are inundated with calls and requests for beds, life-saving drugs or drugs. oxygen, and most of the time demands are not met because the demand is too high.

“Yes, there is definitely a challenge and it’s an unforeseen challenge. There is definitely a problem. People’s panic is a bigger problem. It’s a tough time. My phone keeps ringing. I’m getting more. from 200 to 300 calls per day, “said former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who is an MP for Lok Sabha from Saran in Bihar.

Rudy was in the news recently after former Madhepura MP and Jan Adhikar party leader Pappu Yadav rushed to a location where more than two dozen ambulances purchased from Rudy’s MPLAD fund were stationed. Yadav criticized the BJP chief for keeping ambulances parked when there was a shortage for the same among those in need. After a war or words between the two, Yadav now faces a police case.

While Rudy dismisses the political fallout of the pandemic for the BJP, the problem for the BJP in Bihar is that it is the main party in the alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the JDU and therefore cannot transfer the responsibility of the Center to the state government. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has succeeded in creating the infrastructure for roads and electricity. I believe he will now give priority to health and education”, is the hope of Rudy, who believes “that a lot will have to be done in Bihar”.

Another BJP MP in Jharkhand, whom DH spoke to, also acknowledged the challenge the pandemic has posed for parliamentarians, but hopes there is still time for the Lok Sabha elections and things are improving. . “We are doing everything we can.” He also chose to blame the JMM-led state government for the grim situation.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the “terrible challenge” of Covid-19 before the nation, RSS on April 24 called on its Swayamsevaks to get involved in eliminating all kinds of loopholes and to act quickly to resolve the problems of the people. Its general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, called for raising public awareness of wearing masks, maintaining hygiene and physical distancing, taking Ayurvedic Kadha, inhaling steam and raising public awareness of the vaccination.

Perhaps for the first time, RSS has become involved in health awareness campaigns on such a large scale in recent decades. He noted that due to the sudden worsening of the pandemic situation, people are facing a shortage of beds, oxygen and necessary medicines.

The pressure is on the public representatives of the BJP especially since they are the ruling party in the Center as well as in most of the states and people have high expectations of them. Also, the kind of active role the BJP played during the first wave of the pandemic last year was not seen this time around.

On the other hand, the resentment that resonates in the backyard of the BJP in the party-ruled UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats and goes to the state polls next year, has subsided. recently manifested in multiple incidents.

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar, a senior leader with deep experience in RSS, wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath to complain that officials are not taking calls, citing the shortage of oxygen cylinders and the blackmarketing of medical equipment.

BJP MP Lokendra Pratap Singh’s letter to the CM pointed out that the severe oxygen shortage has claimed the lives of many in the region he represents in the House, while another MP

Ramgopal Lodhi posted a video on social media complaining that his coronavirus-positive wife had not been admitted to a hospital in Agra for more than three hours and wondered what an ordinary man would face if the woman of an MP was unable to receive proper care.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy suggested last Friday that in view of the situation resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the first six floors of the party’s offices in Delhi be converted into a hospital. “We are now facing a situation of war on three fronts – economy, China, coronavirus pandemic,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, a senior RSS official and his former Delhi publicity manager, Rajiv Tuli’s tweet questioning the role of the BJP Delhi unit in helping people in the capital, created an uproar after which RSS is stepped in to put out the fire, qualifying Tuli’s remarks from his staff. views.

With the BJP having failed to succeed in West Bengal and retreat further in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the 2021 polls, concerns continue to mount as big elections in the states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, will take place in 2022, which will be a kind of semi-final for the general elections of 2024.

Since pandemics and politics just don’t go well together, the BJP is crossing its fingers.