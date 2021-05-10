Athens is busy reopening to tourists as infection still very high

The death of Prince Philip, husband of British Queen Elizabeth and a member of the Greek royal family, has been publicly marked here in Corfu, where he was born. The city archives produced his birth certificate (June 10) and his baptismal certificate (October 24), which show that one of his sponsors was the municipality of Corfu in the person of the mayor.

Baptism, in the Greek Orthodox Church, took place in the Church of St George which had been built as a garrison church by the British during their administration and then handed over to the Greek Church. The baptism was followed by a festive banquet, serving aspic chicken, beef tenderloin, Russian charlotte and cheese risotto.

On the day of Prince Philips’ funeral, a ceremony was organized by the Orthodox Bishop of Corfu in the Church of St Spyridon (the patron saint of the island) in the presence of representatives of the Anglican and Catholic churches. His cousin, the former King Constantine, who now lives in Greece in a secluded retreat, was unable to attend but sent a wreath.

Less than a month earlier, Philips ‘son Prince Charles had insisted that not only his father was a Greek prince, but also Philips’ mother, Princess Alice, had been active in the resistance in Athens. during the Second World War. , in particular saving Jewish families from extermination. Prince Charles was in Athens as the only major international figure to witness the muted bicentennial celebrations of the Greek War of Independence.

Flying humbug

Experts’ opinion cannot agree on the precise moment when the War of Independence began where, when and by whom, except March 25, 1821, was chosen as the most suitable, virtually, as it coincided with the feast of the Annunciation, evangelizing the political liberation of the Hellenic. nation.

Like the Easter Rising of 1916, it represented the principle of the resurrection. The bicentenary of March 25 of this year should have been a grand national celebration of liberation from the Ottoman yoke, but it was as virtual as the original event.

Turkey today remains both a political and a religious problem for Greece. Less than a month after Greece began its celebration of the bicentenary of its independence, the former occupier remains adamant in trying to dominate the eastern Mediterranean. A potentially diplomatic meeting between the Greek Foreign Minister and his Turkish counterpart, as well as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has turned into a media fiasco that still burns, with accusations of ill will, deception and madness between Ankara and Athens.

I don’t think Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expected much from the maneuver, which once again demonstrated that moving the goalposts is the only game in town, since the rules themselves are written in the disputed waters of the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Greece is hanging on for the opening of the tourist season. The Greeks have given up on Easter celebrations from May 1 to 2 for the second year in a row, it should have been the most sacred and socially significant event on the Greek calendar, and its absence underscores the fact that life itself is virtual. in a society that depends on tourism for its main income, sense of satisfaction and self-esteem.

Market forces

For people working in the tourism sector, hoteliers, cafe owners, restaurateurs, tour guides and, in many islands, almost the entire population who lost 80% of their income in 2020, and perhaps facing the same scale of loss this year is not just economically disastrous but socially and emotionally devastating.

Market forces dictate the need to open the country to tourism on May 14, despite the fact that Covid-19 infections are almost out of control in urban centers like Athens and Thessaloniki. Neighborhood cafes and taverns are now functioning to restore a vital aspect of the social fabric, but in more touristy places, owners wait until they see enough visitors before reopening.

Right now, the number of Greeks infected is alarming, with hospitals swelling at the seams with a total of 11,000 deaths exceeding Ireland’s total per capita. And in the absence of clarity from the EU on travel documents, Greece does not know which visitors it can accommodate or under what conditions.

EU nationals and arrivals from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Israel are allowed into the country with proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test, but doubts over reliability have already been fed by advanced frames of Dutch and German tourists who have proven positive.

Greeks are aware that on June 1 of last year, the death toll from Covid-19 was under 200 (a fraction of Ireland’s 1,400) and relatively small compared to most European countries. The opening of tourism has increased the number of infections and deaths exponentially, so fears are widespread that this year’s influx could send the numbers sky high again.