



NOTations are not born; they are done. The lifespan of nations depends entirely on those who made them. This provides an important reason to pay attention to last week’s Super Thursday election results. In Scotland, the Scottish National Party, in power for 14 years, has increased its representation in Holyrood. In Wales, Labor has increased its share of the vote by 4% this year, having won 27 straight general election victories and triumphed six times in decentralized polls. Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford will remain the prime ministers of their respective nations. Boris Johnsons first reply was the right one: asking the two leaders to work with him. Had he refused to enter into direct contact, the prime minister would have seemed unable to accept the success of his opponents. As political scientist Roger Awan-Scully did highlightedWelsh Labor campaigned for more power. Mr Drakeford wants to incorporate the decentralization regulation so that it cannot be pulled back by the whim of a prime minister. A compromise should be possible. But Mr Johnson prefers to centralize power rather than cede it. Nowhere is this more evident than in England. Mr Johnson’s government broke a clear promise to full devolution, it seems, because his plan to use metro mayors as bridgeheads in Labor countries failed. The opposition won five of seven mayoral competitions last week. But, as local democracy expert Colin Copus noted, metro mayors are drills decentralization and non-deconcentration. He stresses that town halls have responsibilities and influence over certain aspects of the public sector, but no greater political and fiscal freedom, nor primary legislative powers, unlike deconcentrated parliaments and assemblies. Mr Johnson will come up with an upgrade white paper, which will undoubtedly continue the Treasury’s shameful practice of letting state money meant for economic regeneration disproportionately end up in Conservative seats. One would have thought that the Tories’ success in the local election would have sharpened Mr Johnson for more local government. The Tories won 270 council seats and Labor lost 300, many in former strongholds. It was an outcome that exposed Sir Keir Starmers’ poor electoral strategy, and his misguided decision against his deputy backfired, revealing a disturbing lack of political sense. But the Prime Minister does not propose transformer agenda. He sees local elections as a way for the Conservatives, rather than their rivals in Westminster, to control the delivery of public services and substantial budgets. According to him, the local councils are only battlefields to reproduce the national arguments. Mr Johnson does not appear to want politics to be local, seeking to stifle new channels of civic engagement and ban new forms of politics. activism. About 90% of England’s 17,500 councilors are from the main parties, which have a vested interest in salting the land for new local rivals. Sir Keirs party has lost control Sheffield due to a green wave sparked by a protest against the cutting down of trees and the council’s attempts to avoid scrutiny. We cannot wish for democracy. Nationalist parties in Scotland won with clear, unambiguous commitments. It makes sense to allow an independence referendum, but the options to be presented to voters need to be carefully considered. Such a momentous decision requires arguments and facts to be deliberately assessed beforehand. Gordon Browns’ proposals would help in this regard. A broader debate, rather than a binary choice between union and independence, would legitimize the process. As long as a rigid constitutional dichotomy is center stage, the SNP and the Conservatives will benefit. But to save the union he claims to cherish, the prime minister would have to put the national interest ahead of the party’s personal interest.

