The AAP government ordered 1.34 crore of vaccines but the Center only authorized 3.5 lakh in May: Manish Sisodia

Amid the fight for oxygen, the Delhi government has now opened up another battle front with the Covid-19 Vaccine Center with Chief Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday saying Narendra Modi’s dispensation does not allocated only 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin in May. he had placed orders for 1.34 crore doses from manufacturers.

The first salvo was launched by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier today when he said there was an “acute shortage” of vaccines in the capital and there was only one left. more than a day’s stock for Covaxin and a 3-4 day’s stock for Covishield.

Sisodia and Jain’s remarks came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asking vaccine makers Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to increase their monthly supplies to Delhi. at 60 lakh doses per month in May-July so that the capital could reach the goal of vaccination of all in three months.

Also read: ‘Instead of vaccinating people, PAA advertising is busy’: BJP attacks Kejriwal government over Covid-19 crisis

Sisodia had targeted the Center on Sunday, saying the vaccine allocation in Delhi reflects how the Center does not value the lives of younger generations.

AAP also sent his MP Atishi a ‘vaccination bulletin’, like how he made another lawmaker Raghav Chadha regularly publish an ‘oxygen bulletin’ on video every day to highlight lack of oxygen.

In a digital address, Sisodia attacked the BJP saying it was practicing “the policy of lies” and falsely accusing it of ordering only 5.5 lakh doses only.

He said Kejriwal’s government ordered 1.34 crore in doses for people between the ages of 18 and 44 after the Center allowed states to place orders directly with vaccine manufacturers.

Tweeting the copies of the letter, he said the Center has now told them Delhi can only have 3.5 lakh doses in May. According to the letter from the Union Ministry of Health, the Delhi government can purchase 2.67,690 doses of Covishield and 92,840 doses of Covaxin directly from the manufacturers.

Instructing the BJP government to hold Kumbh Mela and conduct polls in the Assembly amid the second wave of Covid-19, he alleged that the Modi dispensation was more interested in selling vaccines abroad than provide them to state governments.

Jain said: “Delhi is facing a severe vaccine shortage. For Covaxin we only have one day left in stock, and for Covishield we only have 3-4 days left in stock. We really want all of it. the people of Delhi are vaccinated and are carrying out a mass vaccination campaign, ”Jain said.

Delhi has so far received 5.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine for the 18-44 age group and over 43 lakh doses for those 45 and over, as well as healthcare workers and first aid workers. line like Sunday.

In his Sunday letter, Kejriwal said 38,96,551 vaccines have been inoculated to the people of Delhi, of which 30,35,279 people received the first dose and 8.61 lakh received the second dose.

He said that 1.5 crore out of 2 crore people in the capital are over 18 and they would need three crore in doses. However, the capital has only received 50 lakh so far and it still needs 2.5 crore in doses.

Kejriwal pointed out that Delhi would need an additional 71 lakh doses to complete the vaccination of about 57 lakh over 45 years old.

“To complete it (vaccination) in three months, we would need 23 lakh doses per month from the Indian government during the three months from May to July,” he wrote.

Separately, he also urged the Center to ask Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to increase their monthly supplies in Delhi to 60 lakh doses per month from May to July.

On Sunday, Sisodia said: “When it was time for our young people to get vaccinated, the Delhi government opened centers all over the capital, but the Center only administered 5.5 lakh of vaccines to the young people and 6.5 million vaccines for other countries. These figures reflect how our center does not. Enhance the lives of our younger generations. “

“How is life worth to people in India? If other countries, like Canada and the United States, have gathered enough vaccines and prioritized getting their own citizens vaccinated first , so why has India fallen behind? No other country except France has exported vaccines to other countries before fully immunizing its own population. exported only 1 lakh of doses internationally after accumulating doses for itself, ”he added.