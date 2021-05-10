Terror that reinforces the pandemic – Northlines

Lieutenant Gen Prakash Katoch

The second pandemic wave is ravaging India and has yet to reach its peak as no one knows. But K Vijaya Raghavan, the government’s senior scientific adviser, recently proclaimed that the third wave was inevitable. I wonder if the plans of Chinese President Xi Jinpings were intercepted or if Raghavan found an eight month old script that was supposed to warn of the second wave he forgot to announce.

However, it is more than certain that the second wave will continue to spread very rapidly, which is not only due to vaccine and oxygen shortages, but also to uncontrolled public behavior defying Covid standards with the approval of the administrations by design or by default of the voting banks. If Haridwar was in the news earlier, witness the recent religious festivities in Ahmedabad and the throngs of markets in Hyderabad, all covered by the electronic media, not to mention the crowded stations of Goa that throw caution to the wind in the greed of money.

As India battles the pandemic, which could extend into next year or more, our adversaries, possibly aided by indigenous accomplices, would find the best time to launch terrorist attacks. After Prime Minister Imran Khan and his army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa briefly smoke the peace pipe, Pakistan is back to its old antics. On May 3, 2021, Pakistan Rangers opened indiscriminate fire in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. This violation of the ceasefire occurred after India and Pakistan agreed on February 25 this year to abide by the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement. provoked to aid infiltration or distract from the rabid rats that enter India, he’s back to square one.

Have we noticed that India is already subjected to indirect terrorism at the same time as the pandemic? A fake vaccine against remdesvir has been captured in different places in India, while many more may be in circulation or in the process of being made. In one case, a batch of 2.73.70,000 fake vials of Remdesvir vaccine was seized in Gujarat. Eight people were arrested and the factory was reportedly destroyed. In another case, Delhi police arrested two people for selling fake Remdesvir vaccine. In the latter case, the source of these fake vials has not been reported, but it would be prudent to recognize that these may not be the only sources for the manufacture of fake vaccines.

We must also admit that this is indirect terrorism much worse and powerful than the pumping of counterfeit money. It is not known if external forces are already behind this, but it is certainly a racketeering that they would like to exploit. Additionally, as the pandemic increasingly claims victims and infections in Nepal, many opinions are turning to the possibility of Chinese nationals bringing Covid mutants to India via Nepal. The government needs to look at this issue. Fake vaccines and mutants are in fact part of China’s unrestricted war strategy. Xi Jinpings’ sympathetic phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi might just be to distract from all of this. Was Hitler sympathetic to anyone other than Mussolini?

A worrying development is the seizure of 7.10 kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21.30 crore and the arrest of two accused persons (identified as Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary) in Mharashtra. The seized uranium was sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) at Trombay in Mumbai. According to media reports, on February 2, 2021, police received information that Abu Tahir who is a scrap dealer was going to sell uranium to Pandya. As a result, a trap was set which led to the seizure and arrests. Where Tahir got the uranium has not been revealed but it is a problem that needs to be monitored and the leaks plugged.

In 2010, cobalt-60, a radioactive material used to treat cancer, was discovered in the Mayapuri shit market in New Delhi, causing the death of a worker and serious injuries to three traders. In February 2010, the University of Delhi sold a gamma irradiator that had not been used for many years in an auction valued at Rs 1.5 lakh. This led to one of the worst radiation leaks in the country. The theft of a truck full of Cobalt-69 in Mexico in December 2013 and the recovery of a uranium mine in northeast India by the military in 2014 are examples of dangers inherent in CBRN terrorism. . Terrorist organizations, in particular ISIS, have developed CBRN capabilities, aided by fissile material available on the black market. Toxic radioactive agents can be combined with conventional explosives and transformed into a radiological weapon.

The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will encourage terrorists and their supporters to direct more terrorism towards India. If car bombs explode in Afghanistan, Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives has just survived an assassination attempt in a bomb attack. Nasheed, a pro-democracy leader, was against Chinese investments in the Maldives. The multitude of insurgencies and radical organizations supported internally and aided and encouraged from outside make India an inviting asymmetrical battlefield, ready to be exploited.

Radical and terrorist global organizations have plans for India. There are indications that the China-Pakistan-backed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) want their international efforts to resume momentum in early August in the run-up to August 15. In November 2020, the Chief Minister of Punjab met with the Union Minister of the Interior. to inform him of Pakistani activities to create unrest in the Punjab along with the agitation of farmers. The irony is that the SFJ movement is headquartered in the UK but the Boris Johnson administration will do nothing to curb their movement.

In an interview with the media on January 30, 2021, the Chief Minister of Punjab warned the Center to be extremely vigilant in the face of Pakistan’s attempts to infiltrate the borders and send more weapons. by drones since the start of the unrest by Pakistan. Farmers. He told the media that the government should be on guard. I have long warned them that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate the borders. Their weapons arrive. They have sleeper cells here that they can wake up at any time. A disturbed Punjab suits Pakistani policies These are drones that bring weapons We can capture 30 drones, but there are 20 to 30 that can overtake us, to achieve their objectives. Why are the guns, the money and the heroin coming?

Finally, it is reaffirmed that India must be very careful about the possibility of terrorist attacks while combating the pandemic. And it’s not just Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab that can be targeted. Obviously, the intelligence agencies are working overtime. But in addition, we need to embrace the concept of grounding over billions of eyes for surveillance.

