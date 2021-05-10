Tengku Zulkarnain, ex Wasekjen MUI who often criticizes Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Former Deputy Secretary GeneralIndonesian Ulama Council (MUI) Tengku Zulkarnain died after being exposedCorona virus (SARS-CoV-2), Monday (10/5) today. Zulkarnain was treated at Tabrani hospital, Pekanbaru town, Riau. “Yes, he is really dead. It was around after Maghrib. I heard from his family directly. From UAS (Ustaz Abdul Somad) we also confirmed it,” said the vice president of the advisory board. of the MUI, Muhyiddin Junaidi. Zulkarnain is not a foreign figure in Indonesian society. He was also a preacher who regularly published the teachings of Islam. He also often shares thoughts and criticisms of the government through his personal Twitter account. Zulkarnain was active at MUI as Deputy Secretary General. However, Zulkarnain no longer has a post at MUI after the change of president. He hoped MUI would remain critical after being led by Miftachul Akhyar. “We congratulate the management of MUI for the period 2020-2025. I hope MUI will be better and victorious in the future. Remain critical of government policies that are seen as less favorable to the people and the people. Good job and more success, ”Zulkarnain said some time ago. Zulkarnain was born in Medan on August 14, 57 years ago. He is a descendant of Malay Deli and Riau. It has been noted on several occasions that Zulkarnain has criticized Joko Widodo’s government policies, from managing forest and land fires to welfare issues for Covid-19. As a preacher, Zulkarnain had an education with an economic background. He completed his BA in English Education. In addition, Zulkarnain graduated from the Institute Economy of Hawaii with a master’s degree. Zulkarnain then equipped himself by deepening the knowledge of the jurisprudence directly from Shaykh Dahlan Musa (Fiqh) and the knowledge of the Quran from Shaykh Azro’i Abdul Rauf. The father of two also lectures in 13 countries. He once wrote a book called “Misunderstanding: Answers to A’a Gym’s Red Rapot Book”. (tst / off)



