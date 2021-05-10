Prime Minister did not receive Zakat during visit to Saudi Arabia





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, received help from the kingdom’s Zakat – a false claim refuted by The Express Tribune.

The misleading information is based on a photo by Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed in which he can be seen attending a launch ceremony for the Saudi-sponsored “Zakat Al-Fitr Project in Pakistan”.

As soon as the image went viral on social networks, Internet users began to attack Prime Minister Imran for “having received help from Zakat of the kingdom”.

We are ashamed to be a nuclear energy citizen for ourselves Government investment cannot be seen by Pakistan Zakat Griefless people claim zakat while camping in Saudi Arabia Turn back thieves if the country is not working @BBhuttoZardari @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/vZ9RvNpJOT

– Imran Ali Sangi (@ 0300_2666408) May 9, 2021

Alhamdulillah, after Amazon, now our beloved Pakistan also make an agreement with Saudi Arabia to take zakat and zakat al-fitr and at the same time I will receive the minister who was going to hit 200 billion IMF in the face. @ ImranKhanPTI thank you @ MaryamNSharif # _ pic.twitter.com/Eff0U0Lxij

– AfzalKhokharMNA136 (fAfzalkhokharMNA) May 8, 2021

However, The Express Tribune found this claim to be false because the ruling party minister was not in Saudi Arabia, but was attending the ceremony hosted by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad to distribute ration bags to deserving families. Last week.

KSrelief has also started a million dollar food bag project to distribute to residents of 10 districts of Balochsitan during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to an official press release, the project is being executed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the local government of Balochistan will benefit about 124,200 people in 10 districts of Balochistan in Ramzan.







