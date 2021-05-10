Fact Check-Quote on Trump ruthlessly mistakenly attributed to Kurt Russell





Articles attributing a quote to actor Kurt Russell about former President Donald Trump being relentless, dedicated, determined and courageous are false.

Examples can be seen here and here.

The text in the messages reads: Kurt Russell, President Donald J. Trump is relentless. I have never seen such a dedicated and determined man. I would like to think I would be as brave as him, but I don’t know. The world is after him and he stands there in the face of pure evil, solid as a rock and ready to fight for us. God bless this brave man. . #VoteRedToSaveAmerica.

The quote was shared in an archive.ph/F9HCO tweet by now suspended Twitter user Snake Plissken (@WyattEarpLA), who had a photo of Kurt Russell as his profile picture.

The user bio reads: I’m not your # HuckleberryAnd I’m not Kurt Russell. I’m Wyatt Earp in Tombstone and SD Snake Plissken. # VETS # KAG # 2 Tell them the laws to come.

Wyatt Earp is a character played by Russell in the 1993 film Tombstone (www.imdb.com/title/tt0108358/) and Snake Plissken is a character played by Russell in the 1981 film Escape from New York (www.imdb.com / title / tt0082340 /).

Another tweet from the same user with a different handle was misinterpreted as an authentic quote from Kurt Russell, debunked by Reuters here.

Reuters found no evidence that Russell ever said this quote. A Google search shows that the quote only appears on blogs, even pages, and fact checks.

Russell is not active on social media, which makes attribution even more unlikely.

On This Morning show on January 5, 2016, at around 1:35 am, Russell said: I now live at a different age than I grew up. I have nothing to do with social media. I don’t know why anyone would want Twitter on anything I’m thinking about, you know. I don’t know why, it’s a part of the world that I don’t understand. I don’t make a computer, I have an iPad, I can do it. (here )

In a 2015 interview with the Daily Beast here, Russell spoke about being a libertarian.

Regarding his political views, he said: I’m never going to advertise anything other than the movie. I have my political point of view, of course; Im an American and I am entitled to it. But I don’t like to publicly marry her. I am very vocal with my friends, and they will tell you.

A representative for Russell did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

The misattributed quote has also been debunked by fact checkers Snopes here, FactCheck.org here, PolitiFact here, and Check Your Fact here.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that actor Kurt Russell ever said this quote congratulating former President Donald J. Trump.

This article was written by the Reuters fact-checking team. Learn more about our fact-checking work here.

