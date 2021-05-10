Facebook Supreme Court Should Go Against Indias Modi, Not Just Trump

By Bhaskar Chakravortis the Dean of Global Affairs of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.

May 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM

Last week, Facebook’s Supreme Court ruled on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump should be allowed to return to the platform. The decision was anticipated with a gasp. And the actual decision (summary: maintain the ban; push the issue to Facebook) sparked a flood of ink in the news and opinion columns.six in the May 6 edition of New York Times alone.

Some of that space would have been better used to thank Facebook’s Supreme Court for their service so far and for the future by encouraging them to vote on other bigger posts from other irresponsible world leaders. It’s time to stop obsessing over the former US president and give a few others a moment in the limelight. Exhibit A: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Let’s see what prompted Trump to launch Facebook in the first place. He used the platform to incites violent insurgency and issued a lame Go home. We love you. You are very special message, asking the insurgents to disperse, on another social media platform. Five people died and America’s democracy was threatened. The image of the United States and its brand as a leader of the free world was sullied.

Of course, with 2.8 billion users under its command, Facebook is more than just an American institution. At the time of his ban, Trump was, without a doubt, a super influencer with just over 35 million Facebook followers. But he’s not even the coolest of super influencers. Sure, great footballer Cristiano Ronaldo or British TV and movie character Mr. Bean are ordering more, but Modi is no slouch, with over 46 million followers.

The Modis influence runs deep. In March, 66,000 mostly unmasked spectators turned out to watch a cricket match between India and England at a stadium named after Modi himself. The show was bill as the largest attendance in world sport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The man whose name adorns the stadium who finds the enthusiasm and happiness of a large number of people gathered to show him his love satisfactoryprobably approved. Although the stadium decided to limit admission to 50% of its capacity, unlike other large countries, the Modi government had no national ban on supporters at major sporting events.

Videos of last month’s crowded Modis election rallies are prominently displayed on his Facebook page, even as a new wave of COVID-19 devastates the country. And then, of course, there is the greatest antidote to the failure of social distancing, the Kumbh Mela, a religious holiday that draws 3.5 million people, where worshipers converged three weeks ago on the banks of the Ganges in the town of Haridwar for a ritual dive. Many ritual drops later, as the coronavirus cases got out of hand, Modi posted a lame message, now saying that two royal baths have taken place, I call on everyone to keep Kumbh Mela token and ask devotees to disperse.

Indian democracy, driven by Hindu nationalism, may already be threatened, the resurgence of opposition in West Bengals mid-term election notwithstanding. The impact of the new wave of COVID-19 over the past month, largely caused by central government negligence, has been nothing short of catastrophic. The image of India, that of a country that had miraculously advanced at the end of the pandemic, was defiled. How many are dead? We have lost count; the Modi government also stopped counting. Indeed, a million will die from COVID-19 in August, according to a scientific estimate based on official data. Ashish Jha, one of America’s top experts, believes that in reality more than one thousand people are dying every hour right now.

No doubt, the widely used campaign rally videos prominently displayed on Modis’ Facebook page reinforced the idea that it was safe to return to crowded public spaces. Add this to Modis earlier self-congratulatory messages for overcoming the pandemic and inspiring the world. With many Facebook posts on the meeting with the COVID-19 response teams and confident statements that India defeated COVID last year and India can do it again, Modi has helped create a false sense of security even as hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens contract COVID-19 every day and literally suffocate without access to oxygen or other life-saving drugs. in their homes and in overflowing hospital parking lots. With public health infrastructure already in shambles, healthcare has been outsourced to social media as Indians call for help, oxygen and the availability of hospital beds from of their fellow citizens.

For a leader who sent an entire nation in total locking with four hours ‘notice a year ago, when infection rates were still low, there is no post about social distancing or a nationwide lockdown on the Premiers’ Facebook page as the surge COVID-19 is back with unprecedented ferocity. Needless to say, there is no mention of the misery in the overflowing cremation grounds either. Instead, the government ordered Facebook (among other social media platforms) to delete messages criticizing his response to the new wave of infections and calling for Modis’ resignation.

Of course, Modis’ social media posts and censorship of others don’t easily fall into the category of classic disinformation or incitement to insurgency, but they still carry a deadly payload. The moderation of this type of content is not a job that can be done by Facebook low cost outsourced content moderation army or by his artificial intelligence software that can catch glaring content. Facebook’s management team also cannot accept this, as it would be unacceptable for business executives to make such judgments about the rights of expression of political leaders, especially when it is not possible to show that content crosses a clear red line or explicitly defined company policies.

Instead, judging the harmful potential of such content requires the vision to relate the content to its societal consequences. Surely the Supreme Court of Facebook, with its mandate to render an independent judgment to support peoples’ right to free expression and to ensure that these rights are properly respected, is the only appropriate existing body that can take care of this. Surely, its members whose areas of expertise and endeavor span law, human rights, politics, technology, gender issues, religion and the media, among others, have the collective wisdom of Connect the dots in such a way that for-hire moderators, algorithms, and corporate executives cannot.

Surely, an organization brought together because of its independence and wisdom might recognize that the predominant communication platform in the world bears some responsibility for avoiding catastrophic results brought on by misguided super influencers. This body can surely do the math and verify that Trump is not the only one with the potential for huge digital damage.

Ultimately, there are super influencers beyond Trump whose Facebook content has already had serious societal consequences. Modi is just one of several, but it’s worth starting with him given the overwhelming effects of the pandemic in India. As a broader recommendation, consider this: Any Facebook user with over, say, 10 million followers should have each post evaluated for broader societal outcomes, including consideration of second and third order effects. or the potential for unintended consequences.

Facebook is making a lot of money from these great influencers and is even ready to pay them for their influence. He has a responsibility to make sure his golden goose doesn’t hurt either. Facebook should make these reviews part of the digital Supreme Court’s regular mandate and give it leeway to define the necessary framework, criteria and remedial recommendations.

It’s important to make judgments about the societal consequences of major figures, world leaders, celebrities or even fictional characters on social media activity (yes, even Mr. Bean). There is no doubt that these decisions will be hotly debated. They will become political rallying cries. (I can hear it already: don’t let outsiders and Facebook’s Kangaroo Court tell you how to vote!) Each decision will generate more columns of opinion and even more spillovers. None of this is a reason to dodge problems. What else would an idea as great as a digital Supreme Court be if not for issues of such importance?