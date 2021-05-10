Egypt, Qatar, UN urge Hamas to end violence against Israel





Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have contacted Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an attempt to prevent a major confrontation between Gaza-based terrorist groups and Israel, sources close to Hamas said on Monday evening. Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and briefed him on the current situation in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, the sources said. “Our decision and the decision of the Palestinian people is to defend the al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem,” Haniyeh told Erdogan. “This is not the battle of the only inhabitants of Jerusalem, but the battle of all Palestine and all Muslims.” The leaders of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip have threatened to step up their attacks on Israel in response to Israeli attacks on the coastal enclave ruled by Hamas. The Israeli strikes came after Izzadin al-Qassam, the so-called “military” wing of Hamas, fired a rocket barrage at Israel. “We have been contacted by some international and regional parties as part of an effort to prevent further escalation,” said a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip. “We made it clear that it was Israel that triggered the current escalation due to its aggression against our people in Jerusalem and at the al-Aqsa Mosque.” Clashes in Jerusalem between Palestinians and police “reaffirm that the new generation of Palestinians is capable of defeating Israel and achieving victory,” Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq said. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Islamic Jihad called on the Palestinians to join and support the “Ramadan Intifada” against Israel. “Our people and their courageous resistance will not allow the Zionist entity to carry out its plan of Judaizing Jerusalem, stealing our land and storming the holy places,” the terror group said in a statement.







