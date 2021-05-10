Premier League chief eagerly awaits ‘fantastic final’ after Boris Johnson confirms intention to ‘unlock turnstiles’ next week





Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has welcomed the Prime Minister’s confirmation that football fans will return to the stadiums from next week. Boris Johnson confirmed at a Monday afternoon press conference that the government can implement its plan to take the third step of its coronavirus recovery roadmap, originally presented on February 22. Getty Images Masters hailed the imminent return of Premier League fans “We will unlock the turnstiles at our sports stadiums subject to capacity limits,” Johnson said in his opening speech, as he detailed the continued easing of the lockdown in England. This means larger outdoor venues will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 spectators from next week. The Premier League has pushed back its penultimate round of matches to May 18 and 19 so that each club can play a game in front of the fans before the end of the season on May 23. It was confirmed last week that the matches will only be open to home fans. Getty Images The Prime Minister confirmed the news at a press conference on Monday afternoon INHABIT Transfer news: ‘big talks’ at Newcastle, Cavani’s Man United deal, Chelsea Eye Kane

For smaller outdoor sites, capacity will be capped at 4000 or 50%, whichever is lower. The indoor venue cap will be 1,000 or 50%, whichever is lower. “It will be great to see the fans again. They were sorely missed and the Premier League was not the same without them. Their presence will ensure a fantastic finale at the end of our season. On the latest developments, Masters said: “Even though only a small number of home fans will be at our matches next week, it is an important step in our return to normalcy. “We will continue to work with the government and other authorities as our priority is to have vibrant stadiums, including away fans – from the start of next season. Only then will we return to the real Premier League. “







