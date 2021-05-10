Offer free vaccination to everyone against Covid, Lalu tells PM





PATNA Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce free vaccination for all against Covid-19 and said there should be no price distinction between the Center and the state government. It was Prasads’ first statement made public to the media since his release from prison on May 6 on bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court. The RJD leader spent nearly 40 months in prison after his conviction in fodder fraud cases. In his statement, Prasad said the responsibility to have every eligible citizen vaccinated for free in a progressive manner rests with the central government and cited the example of the polio vaccination undertaken during the bite of HD Deve Gowda as Premier. minister. At a time when the country lacked facilities and awareness for health care, about 12.73 crore of children received polio vaccine in a single day’s drive on January 8, 1997. It is still a problem. world record. On December 7, 1996, up to 1.74 million children were offered polio drops, Prasad said. The then JD-led government had encountered many difficulties in convincing people to get vaccinated, who had many misconceptions. But the government overcame all obstacles with its firm determination. It is unfortunate that the current government led by a leader with a reputation as Vishwaguru is unable to organize the required number of vaccines even after charging ordinary people for the injections, Prasad said. Earlier on Sunday, Prasad held a virtual meeting with party leaders from the residence of his daughter Rajya Sabha, MP Misa Bhartis, and urged them to set up Covid care centers in their respective areas of influence and help people to fight the pandemic. Party leaders have also been urged to denounce and thwart any black marketing of oxygen cylinders and other important drugs, and to help needy patients with food and other logistics such as ambulances.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos