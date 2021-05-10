



President Dr Arif Alvi said the development projects will provide jobs for young people in Balochistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi called Balochistan governor Amanullah Yasinzai on Monday to the governor’s house.

According to the details, the political situation in the country and the development plans of the federal government in Balochistan were discussed during the meeting.

The president said that the federal and provincial governments have launched several large projects for the economic and social development of Balochistan.

Dr Arif Alvi also said that Balochistan has been neglected in previous governments, this will never happen in the PTI government.

President Dr Arif Alvi added that the CPEC projects and the port of Gwadar would change the fortunes of the province while the development projects would also provide jobs for the youth of Balochistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was fully focused on the uprising in Balochistan.

According to the details, the Prime Minister addressed the inauguration ceremony of various projects in Quetta.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his government’s determination to develop the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to connect areas, which have been neglected in the past.

Imran Khan said Balochistan province has been neglected in the past and now the PTI government is fully focused on bringing this province on par with other developed regions of the country.

The Prime Minister, on this occasion, also asked the National Road Authority to guarantee the best quality of the roads under construction in Balochistan.

He said roads 11,000 kilometers long were built in 15 years, while infrastructure projects totaled 3,300 kilometers in just two and a half years under the PTI government.

Imran Khan stressed that the reason for China’s success today lies in its efforts to lift the poor out of poverty.

Recently, the country has eliminated extreme poverty, the prime minister said, adding that it was the first time a country has achieved something like this.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an attempt by China to bring development and growth to its western areas that have been left behind, Premier Khan said.

In addition to this, Imran Khan praised the government of Balochistan for its multiple initiatives in the province and promised to distribute health cards to residents of the province.

