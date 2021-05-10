New White House Panel Aims to Separate Science and Politics | Chicago News





In this Wednesday, September 4, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) Eager to turn the page on the Trump years, White House Biden is launching an effort to unearth past issues of politicization of science in government and tighten the rules of scientific integrity for the future.

A new 46-person federal scientific integrity task force made up of members from more than two dozen government agencies will meet for the first time on Friday. Its mission is to look in 2009 at areas where partisanship interfered with what were supposed to be evidence-based and research-based decisions and find ways to keep politics out of government science in the future.

The effort was prompted by fears that the Trump administration has politicized science in ways that endanger lives, erode public trust and worsen climate change.

We want people to be able to trust what the federal government is telling you, whether it’s weather forecasts, vaccine safety information or whatever, said Jane Lubchenco, deputy director of climate and climate. environment at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. .

People need to know “It’s not by decree, some kind of instinctive opinion on something,” added Alondra Nelson, deputy director of the scientific offices for science and society. Nelson and Lubchenco spoke with the The Associated Press ahead of an announcement Monday on the task The first gathering of forces and part of its membership It stems from a January 27 presidential memo demanding evidence-based policy development.

Scientists and others have accused the Trump administration of putting aside scientific evidence and injecting politics into issues such as the coronavirus, climate change and even if Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama in 2019 .

Naomi Oreskes, a Harvard University historian who wrote on attacks on science in the book Merchants of Doubt, said the politicization of science compromises the nation’s ability to solve serious problems affecting health , the welfare and economy of Americans.

There is no doubt that America’s death toll from COVID-19 was far higher than needed and the administration’s early reluctance to take the issue seriously to listen and act on advice expert and communicating clearly contributed substantially to this death. toll, Oreskes said in an email.

Lubchenco, who headed the National Oceans and Atmosphere Administration in the Obama administration, referred to an incident in the Trump years known as Sharpiegate as a clear example of “political interference in news. potentially extremely dangerous scientists.

During Sharpiegate, NOAA berated some meteorologists for tweeting that Alabama was not threatened by the hurricane, contradicting President Donald Trump, who said Alabama was in danger. The case became known as the Sharpiegate after someone in the White House used a black Sharpie, Trump’s favorite pen, to alter the official National Hurricane Center alert card to indicate that the ‘Alabama could be on the way to the storm. A 2020 inspector general report found that the administration had violated the rules of scientific integrity.

The Sharpiegate affair exposed flaws in the system of scientific integrity put in place in 2009 by President Barack Obama, said Lubchenco. There were no consequences when the agency broke the rules, Lubchenco said. There were also no consequences for the mother agency of NOAA’s Cabinet, the Department of Commerce. That’s why President Joe Biden’s administration is calling for rules of scientific integrity across government and not just science-based agencies, she said.

Lubchenco said a reluctance to tackle climate change over the past four years has delayed progress in reducing emissions of heat-trapping gases. This will inevitably lead to a worse problem than it was meant to be, she said.

What we saw in the last administration is that the suppression of science, the reallocation of scientists, the distortion of scientific information on climate change was not only destructive but counterproductive and really problematic, Lubchenco said.

Kelvin Droegemeier, who served as a science adviser to Trump, reiterated in an email what he told Congress during his confirmation hearing: Integrity in science is everything, and science should be allowed to be done honestly, with integrity without being encumbered by political politics. affecting.

Droegemeier said the White House science office, where Nelson and Lubchenco now work and where he was located, is more policy-oriented and lacks the power to investigate or enforce the rules.

Last week, Republican lawmakers accused Biden’s White House of playing politics with science by removing climatologist Betsy Weatherhead, who had been praised by atmospheric scientists, from leading the national climate assessment. Lubchenco said it was normal for a new administration to bring in new people.

Rice University historian Douglas Brinkley said the Biden administration was trying hard but not approaching the task of restoring science quite properly.

It’s impossible to keep politics out of science, Brinkley said. But you can do your best to alleviate it.

He said looking only at the Obama and Trump administrations would doom the efforts of task forces not to politicize themselves and to be viewed in a partisan fashion.

What is really needed, said Brinkley, is to get to the root of it and look back as far as 1945. Both Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, and John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, have stepped up to the plate. scientific efforts and tried to keep politics at bay. . But Brinkley said that with the start of the environmental movement, the distraction of the Vietnam War, and companies seeing science as leading to too much regulation in the Reagan era, a unified public admiration for science collapsed. .

Harvard’s Oreskes said his research indicated that Ronald Reagan was the first president of the modern era to show contempt and sometimes even contempt for scientific evidence.

The new task force will focus more on the future than the past, Nelson said.

Every agency is required to truly demonstrate that they are making informed decisions based on the best available research evidence, Nelson said.

One of the four working group co-chairs is Francesca Grifo, head of scientific integrity for the Environmental Protection Agency since 2013. She clashed with the EPA Trump, which would not allow her to testify at a 2019 Congress hearing on scientific integrity.

The others are Anne Ricciuti, deputy director of science at the Institute of Educational Sciences of the Department of Education; Craig Robinson, director of the Office of Scientific Quality and Integrity, US Geological Survey; and Jerry Sheehan, deputy director of the National Library of Medicine.

