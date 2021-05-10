Germany criticizes Hungary for blocking EU criticism of China in Hong Kong – POLITICO

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas blasted Hungary on Monday for its “absolutely incomprehensible” decision to block an EU statement accusing Beijing of cracking down on democracy in Hong Kong.

EU foreign ministers were unable to pass the text even though diplomats said it had already been watered down to gain Hungarian support. EU foreign policy decisions must be adopted unanimously.

This is not the first time that Hungary has broken with [the EU’s] unity with regard to the China issue, ”Maas told reporters after the last meeting of the Union’s Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.

The meeting was the second in recent weeks in which foreign ministers failed to adopt conclusions on Hong Kong due to opposition from Budapest.

“I think everyone can find the reasons for themselves because there is good relations between China and Hungary,” Maas said, referring to the close economic and diplomatic relations between Beijing and Budapest, which is member of China 17 + 1 activity and investment initiative.

“Basically, we think it’s absolutely incomprehensible,” Maas added. “It is important that in particular towards China after the sanctions that have been imposed and also after the sanction of MEPs, the European Union speaks with one voice. Unfortunately, this was prevented by Hungary. “

Between the two EU meetings, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Orbn said Hungary attaches great importance to its relationship with China and is happy that bilateral trade has recorded positive growth despite the pandemic. Xi told Orbn that Beijing highly appreciates Budapests’ firm adherence to a friendly policy towards China.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after Monday’s meeting that he wanted to make “one last push to achieve unanimity” on the Hong Kong conclusions.

“We have decided to devote an extra week to working at the level of the technical groups in order to find a solution that all 27 member states can accept,” said Borrell. He added that if such efforts are not successful, then “we must take positions which do not reflect unanimity” without giving details.

The draft Council conclusions, seen by POLITICO, indicate that the EU remains deeply concerned about the implementation of China’s National Security Law (NSL) in Hong Kong. The text indicates that the amendments to the Hong Kong Basic Law have a significant negative impact on democratic accountability and political pluralism.

EU countries also commit to ‘react appropriately’ in the event of an extraterritorial application of the NSL against an EU citizen or company ”. But the language is rather flexible on what an appropriate response might involve mentioning, for example, only to “discuss” between EU countries the implementation of their extradition treaties with the People’s Republic of China. , if applicable.

It seems unlikely that even a new project will be acceptable to Hungary. An EU diplomat said Hungary’s objection reflected the view that “the statements and conclusions have produced nothing but a further deterioration in relations with China.

A spokesperson for the Hungarian representation to the EU said that “there is no change in the Hungarian position” on the critical text for China, and added: “In addition, question no. was not on the agenda [Foreign Affairs Council] today.”

There was no discussion or adoption of the text on the Hong Kong conclusions at Monday’s meeting, as it had been clear from the preparatory discussions that Hungary would maintain its veto, as it was. was the case on Wednesday during a meeting of EU ambassadors where they were responsible for attacking. the problem.

Maas said it was crucial for the EU to find a common line on China, as it did in March when it approved sanctions against four Chinese officials involved in running internment camps for people with disabilities. hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region.

“If we have a coordinated strategy, then our action is much more effective, then we can be much more effective vis-à-vis Beijing on important things like Hong Kong but also the Uyghurs of Xinjiang,” he said. declared. “It must be possible. It is in the interests of the European Union and of human rights.

