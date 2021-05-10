Egypt and Turkey seek to restore fractured relations

Egyptian and Turkish diplomats concluded two days of talks in Cairo on May 6 to explore ways to normalize relations between the two countries after eight years of political tension.

The talks were the first high-level public talks between the two regional heavyweights since Egypt deposed Turkey’s Muslim Brotherhood ally Mohammed Morsi in 2013, a move that angered Ankara and led to a disruption of Egyptian-Turkish relations.

A joint statement described the consultations, led by Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Loza and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal, as frank and thorough.

Discussions focused on bilateral and regional issues, in particular the situation in Libya, Syria and Iraq, and the need to achieve peace and security in the eastern Mediterranean region, the statement said.

According to the statement, the two sides will assess the outcome of the consultation and agree on the next steps.

The talks, initiated by Ankara, came amid Turkey’s efforts to mend fences with Egypt, a departure from Turkey’s earlier very critical approach of the regime of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Cairo and Ankara expelled ambassadors in 2013 and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched several verbal attacks against his Egyptian counterpart.

Turkey has also given refuge to hundreds of members of the Islamic Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt blacklisted as a terrorist organization in 2013. Several TV channels affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood also broadcast anti-Egyptian rhetoric from Turkish territory.

The two countries are also at odds over Libya, where Turkey sent military forces and mercenaries to support the former National Accord Government (GNA) in Tripoli against the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Hifter, backed by the ‘Egypt.

Egypt was also angered by Turkey’s signing of a maritime deal with the GNA in 2019, as part of an initiative aimed at Ankara to strengthen its maritime rights and influence in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Egypt responded by signing an agreement with Greece to demarcate its maritime borders, a move Turkey rejected.

Ahead of the talks, Egypt’s foreign ministry described the talks as exploratory to outline the necessary steps towards normalization between Cairo and Ankara.

Former Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Orabi believes there is still a long way to normalize relations between Egypt and Turkey, citing that Ankara occasionally changes his speech on the Libyan crisis and the Brothers Muslims.

Turkish officials refer to Muslim Brotherhood members as refugees, meaning they reject any request [from Egypt] to extradite members of the Muslim Brotherhood involved in terrorist attacks, Orabi told Al-Monitor by telephone.

According to Egyptian intelligence sources, the Turkish delegation said during exploratory talks that Ankara could not extradite the Muslim Brotherhood leaders wanted by Egypt, citing that these leaders legalized their residence in Turkey.

Egyptian authorities are calling on Turkey to extradite Muslim Brotherhood members Yahya Musa and Alaa al-Samahi, two US-appointed terrorists involved in the assassination of Egyptian Attorney General Hisham Barakat in 2015.

Orabi said Turkish officials also claim their military presence in neighboring Egypts Libya is legitimate under a security deal signed with the GNA in 2019.

On May 6, Turkey said it agreed that all foreign mercenaries in Libya should leave the country, but insisted that the Turkish military presence in Libya was legitimate under the security agreement signed with Tripoli. .

During the Cairo talks, the Turkish diplomatic delegation, according to Egyptian intelligence sources, signaled that Turkey was ready to hold a tripartite meeting between Turkish, Egyptian and Libyan officials to agree on controversial issues in Libya, including the presence of foreign fighters.

This Turkish position does not bode well and gives the impression that there is still a long way to go before the diplomatic relations between the two countries are restored to their normal level, Orabi noted.

A day after the exploratory talks between Cairo and Ankara, Erdogan said on May 7 that Turkey is working to restore historical unit with the Egyptian people.

“The Egyptian people and the Turkish nation have a unity based on history,” Erdogan told reporters. “As friends, we strive to restore our historic unity with the Egyptian people.

Erdogan said Turkey and Egypt will expand the process to normalize their relations. A new process has started. As we know, it was first launched by our intelligence services and followed by our foreign ministries. This process will continue to develop and expand, he continued.

His Minister of Defense, Hulusi Akar, was also optimistic about the future of his country’s relations with Egypt, saying ties between Turkey and Egypt would soon reach high levels.

We see that our relationship with Egypt is developing and it pleases a friend and gives confidence, and at the same time it scares some, Akar said during a speech to Turkish special forces in Ankara. We have bonds of brotherhood, friendship and common values ​​with the Egyptian people, and we cannot be separated from each other.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu echoed in an equally optimistic tone, saying: We always say that Egypt will also benefit from cooperation here. When relations improve at this level, we will also discuss that for sure.

Bashir Abdel Fattah, researcher on Turkish affairs at the Independent Center for Political and Strategic Studies Al-Ahram, believes that Egypt is in no rush to normalize its relations with Turkey.

Egypt wanted this round of talks to assess and test the Turkish side, he told Al-Monitor. He said Cairo will not move forward towards normalizing relations with Ankara until Turkey makes substantial foreign policy changes and complies with Egyptian demands, the most important of which are Turkey’s withdrawal from Libya and the extradition of wanted members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt wants Turkey to respect the principles of international law and good neighborliness, to cease all interference in Egyptian internal affairs, to shut down all media affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and to withdraw its troops from Libya, Abdel Fattah said.