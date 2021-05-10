President Trump did not challenge India over religious freedom. Will Biden do the same?

(Open doors) – India, the world’s largest democracy, is rapidly becoming a world leader in religious persecution.

The landslide victory in 2014 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a controversial Hindu nationalist, sparked a wave of human rights violations. Under Modi, Hindu extremists were encouraged to lead a 300% increase during violent attacks against Christians, Muslims and other religious minorities. Oppressive anti-conversion laws are frequently used to harass and expel religious minorities wherever local authorities are willing to do so.

Over the past four years, the organization I lead, Open Doors USA, repeatedly called the Trump administration to hold India accountable for this mistreatment of religious and ethnic minorities. While Trump’s White House heeded our calls, it ultimately did not act.

During the election campaign, candidate Joe Biden repeatedly promised to fight to protect religious freedom wherever it was threatened. When it comes to India, however, President Joe Biden appears to have taken a similar approach to that of his predecessor. With relatively little effort, the current administration could stop the rise of anti-religious authoritarianism among India’s 1.25 billion citizens.

When President Trump had the power to influence Modi’s next move, he courted personal favor rather. Their defense agreement, intended to counter China, made India an ally despite its leadership continued contempt for constitutional limits. In this, President Trump has targeted a proven danger human rights by strengthening the empowerment of an emerging country.

Since Biden took office, the situation has only gotten worse. The Indian government, which has long blamed Muslim citizens for its COVID-19 outbreak, recently tolerated large gatherings of Hindu pilgrims and political loyalists. And there is nothing democratic about the Indian government social media censorship publishes criticism of its response to the pandemic. This blatant disregard for freedom of expression calls into question the true nature of Indian “democracy”.

American leadership occupies a unique position among world leaders to influence India, which is why advocates of religious freedom in the United States are often bewildered and frustrated by the inaction and ineptitude of our political leaders.

The Biden administration emergency aid promised to help India tackle the April 26 outbreak, which is commendable. But the offer of assistance came without any guarantee of equitable distribution among Indian citizens. Modi’s government exploited the loophole, and more than 80,000 Indian families have already been excluded from state-funded relief purely because of their religious identity.

The systematic suppression of religious freedom in India continues unabated, but the Biden administration seems ironic, if not indifferent.

Earlier this year, India was ranked No.10 on the Global Watchlist 2021, a comprehensive ranking of the conditions of religious freedom in the world published by Open Doors USA. Last month, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom advised that India be put on the blacklist because of “a radical downward trend, religious minorities being increasingly attacked”. Biden’s State Department completely ignored the commission’s recommendation.

Serious threats to religious freedom require a committed and vigilant eye, which is why Biden must immediately appoint a Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom.

When Rabbi David Saperstein was appointed to the post in 2014, then Vice President Biden was the administration official chosen to call and congratulate him first. Today, President Biden appears to underestimate the importance of this much-needed post, refusing to name a replacement. Filling this post would be an important first step in holding offenders like India to account.

Additionally, the Biden administration may refuse aid if Indian government officials fail to swiftly tackle religious discrimination in the distribution of COVID-19 relief. American money should never be used to stifle the freedom dear to our nation.

Constitution of India offers democratic protections to its citizens. The Biden administration can act by simply asking Prime Minister Modi to honor those commitments. We can, for example, negotiate the repeal or reform of anti-conversion laws in order to maintain India’s strong position in the global economy. And President Biden can demand criminal consequences for those who commit acts of violence on the basis of caste, religion, gender, national origin or otherwise. protected classes.

Allowing India to remain unmoved on human rights violations, and even reward them with financial aid in the meantime, is not just bad policy. It is immoral. President Biden is expected to keep his campaign promises by prioritizing religious freedom and human rights protection in trade, aid and diplomatic negotiations – starting with the world’s largest democracy.

