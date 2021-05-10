British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Premier League fans can return to the stands after May 17

Boris Johnson has confirmed that football fans can return to Premier League games after May 17.

The British Prime Minister confirmed on Monday that with the country’s entry into the third stage of the government’s COVID-19 lockdown roadmap, rules will be relaxed on crowds at outdoor venues.

The EPL has already adjusted its fixture list to ensure that each team can play in front of their home fans before the end of the 2020-21 season.

“I can confirm today that we have passed all four tests to further ease the lockdown restrictions,” Johnson said. “We will unlock the turnstiles at our sports stadiums, subject to capacity limits.”

The Premier League has also welcomed the move as general manager Richard Masters expects a “fantastic final” to the campaign.

“It will be great to see the fans again,” he said. “We missed them dearly and it wasn’t without them. Their presence will give us a fantastic final at the end of our season.

“Although only a small number of local supporters will attend our matches next week, this is an important step in our return to normalcy. We will continue to work with the government and other authorities as our priority is to have vivid stadiums – including the away fans – from the start of next season. Only then will we get back into the real Premier League. “

Up to 10,000 or 25% of a stadium’s total capacity will be allowed to return to stadiums across the country and some clubs have already confirmed the number of supporters they hope to be able to host again.

The Carabao Cup final saw 8,000 fans at Wembley Stadium last month, with 21,000 expected for the FA Cup final and there was also a short period of limited attendance last November before a return to locking.

Chelsea v Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa, Crystal Palace v Arsenal, Brighton v Manchester City and Manchester United v Fulham are some of the first games that will see fans return.