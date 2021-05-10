Government takes action to help deserving and needy people: Dr Firdous





APP37-100521 SIALKOT: May 10 – Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan speaking with journalists. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt

SIALKOT, May 10 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the government is taking all possible measures to help the poor, deserving and needy.

Projects such as the Ehsaas program for the poor, orphans, widows and the needy are being launched, she added.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to turn Pakistan into a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina.

She said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, essential food items were provided in Ramazan bazaars this year at the pace of 2018. While SOPs were being implemented by the government to prevent the coronavirus. She called on people to follow the corona SOPs.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said people need to take precautionary measures to prevent corona during the days of Eid.

SACM said that after Eid, these bazaars will turn into Sahulat bazaars where the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will continue its mission of providing essential items at concessional rates.

She said that the Punjab government gave a Ramazan package of Rs. 7 billion to bring relief to the people during the month of Ramazan. No less than 313 Ramazan bazaars have been set up across the province for the supply of quality products at affordable prices, she said and added that a 10kg bag of flour was supplied at Rs. 375 in the Ramazan bazaars.

SACM said the government of Punjab provided a subsidy of 3.70 billion rupees for the supply of flour at a subsidized rate. The consumer received a subsidy of Rs 150 per bag of flour, she added.

She said the sugar was available at Rs. 65 per kg in Ramazan bazaars, while in the general market its supply was assured at Rs. 85 per kg.

She said the best facilities were provided to consumers in Ramazan bazaars and when problems were identified, the administration took immediate action.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the Punjab government was trying to save the common man from rising prices, she added. So far, 8,942,713 10kg bags of flour had been supplied to Ramazan bazaars across the province, of which 7,666,973 bags had been sold at a price of Rs. 375 per bag, she said.

She added that to date, 29,956,681 kg of sugar had been withdrawn from sweets, of which 21,544,783 kg of sugar had been sold.

SACM said that during Ramazan, 1,201 price control magistrates performed their duties of monitoring the supply, demand, prices and quality of essential commodities. A fine of Rs 1,641,200 was imposed for overcharging, hoarding and other violations.

Later, the Punjab’s Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan distributed ration bags to deserving families in his constituency, NA-72.

