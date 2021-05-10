Prime Minister Narendra Modi must atone for his mistakes: CWC passes resolution on COVID-19 crisis | India News





New Delhi: The congressional working committee criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 10) for his handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying he must atone for his mistakes and serve the people instead of pursuing his personal agenda oblivious to the suffering that is affecting him. surround. . In a resolution, the CWC, the highest decision-making body in Congress, also questioned government data on coronavirus cases and deaths, as well as the non-reporting of deaths. The solution is to rise to the challenge, not to hide the truth, he said. The CWC also expressed deep concern over the government’s coronavirus vaccination strategy, alleging that the supply was clearly insufficient and the pricing policy was opaque and discriminatory. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala said the CWC firmly believes the time has come to show an unwavering sense of national unity, purpose and determination. “For this to become a reality, the Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes and commit to serving the people instead of pursuing their personal agenda, oblivious to the suffering that surrounds them,” the CWC resolution said. Both leaders said the CWC noted with concern that government data on deaths from COVID-19 is “horribly false and plagued by massive non-reporting of deaths.” “The solution is to rise to the challenge and stop the victims of COVID-19, not hide the truth by burying data on deaths and infections,” the CWC said. The CWC has said the second wave of COVID-19 is nothing less than a serious calamity and is a direct result of the Modi government’s “indifference, callousness and incompetence”. On other issues in the resolution, the two leaders said a committee proposed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to assess the party’s losses in the recently concluded state polls would be set up within 48 hours and that ‘he would deliver his report very soon. Surjewala said the Congressional Working Committee also expressed its revulsion at the Modi government’s “shocking spending” priorities. At a time when the nation’s resources should be devoted to ensuring the expansion of the vaccination campaign and the supply of essential drugs and oxygen, the Modi government is engaged in a “ criminal waste of money ” by continuing the Prime Minister’s “ personal vanity ” project in the nation’s capital, the CWC said, referring to the Central Vista overhaul exercise. “It is the height of harshness and callousness, as also an insult to the people of the country,” said the CWC.







