Xi steps up purge of former military-industrial leaders





BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping has targeted former leaders and serving cadres in the country’s military-industrial complex, including those involved in the country’s nuclear program and aircraft carrier development, as part of his anti-corruption campaign. Last month, the main party and state anti-corruption bodies announced investigations into Yin Jiaxu, former chairman of the China North Industries Group, and Liu Houcheng, an executive of the China National Nuclear Corp. serious disciplinary and legal violations, “commonly used terminology for corruption. The crackdowns are seen as part of Xi’s attempt to consolidate his grip on the military ahead of the Communist Party convention slated for the fall of next year. Since taking the helm in 2012, Xi has pledged to crack down on both “tigers” and “flies,” referring to high and low officials who engage in corruption. The campaign reached a crescendo in the run-up to the twice-decade Communist Party convention in the fall of 2017, and then came to a standstill in recent years. The same cycle is expected to restart this year. Anti-corruption authorities did not disclose in detail the reason for the investigations into Yin and Liu. Yin was president of China North Industries, the military contractor known as Norinco, between 2013 and 2018. He was previously deputy general manager of China South Industries Group, a manufacturer of military equipment, from 2002 to 2010. During that time, he was also deputy general manager of China South Industries Group, a manufacturer of military equipment. group company head Changan Automobile Group, which had joint ventures with Ford Motor and Mazda Motor. Yin Jiaxu, former chairman of defense contractor China North Industries Group, is under investigation for “serious disciplinary and legal violations.” It came as a shock to the defense industry that investigators attack a figure who was the head of two major military contractors. Some Chinese media have speculated that Yin was involved in mischief during his tenure as CEO of Changan. Former executives of China South Industries Group have also reportedly used their powers to benefit family members. Liu was previously an executive at an asset management firm of China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Corp., which merged in 2018 with nuclear weapons developer China National Nuclear Corp., widely regarded as a vital part of the military-industrial complex. . After the merger, Liu was promoted to deputy chief economist at CNNC, managing costs in that capacity. In January, authorities arrested Hu Wenming, former chairman of China Shipbuilding Industry Corp., on suspicion of accepting bribes and abusing power. Hu oversaw the construction of the first Shandong aircraft carrier developed in China. The impact of the anti-graft probes has reached the People’s Liberation Army itself, the buyer of the arms. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress announced last month that Song Xue, a former deputy naval chief of staff, would relinquish his status as an AFN representative over allegations of serious disciplinary violations and legal. Because Song had been involved in the development of aircraft carriers, his ties to military contractors were the subject of speculation. The new crackdown comes against the backdrop of the ongoing power struggle. At the Central Military Commission, headed by Xi, a senior official in the Weapons Equipment Development Department was indicted for alleged disciplinary violations. Many of those in the same department are considered close to former president Jiang Zemin. Jiang resigned from his post as party secretary general in 2002, but remained as head of the Central Military Commission for another two years, demonstrating his powerful influence over the armed forces. The targets of recent investigations, such as Yin and Hu, are believed to be deeply connected with Jiang and those around him. Xi’s leadership could act to purge Jiang’s faction.







