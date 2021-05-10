Latest from Covid: Barking Bar ordered to close after 25 people were seen inside





A bar has been ordered to close after breaking Covid rules.

The Byblos Garden, on Longbridge Road, Barking, was visited by officers on Friday April 30 who saw around 25 patrons smoking shisha in an enclosed space.

The owner of the salon, Mr. Imran Khan, must now close his doors for a fortnight.

In addition to not enforcing social distancing, the sale of Shisha is prohibited until June 21 at the earliest, and smoking indoors is completely illegal, so the council ruled that the decision to close the premises was appropriate.

Police were also present and issued a fixed penalty notice of 10,000 people.

Enter your postal code in the tool below to find out more about vaccinations near you:

Councilor Margaret Mullane, a member of the law enforcement and community safety cabinet, said: This establishment was breaking a number of rules here, from selling shisha to not enforcing Covid regulations, it It is therefore normal that he pays the price.

The restrictions are loosening and we can now do more things, but the rules are still in place and we must continue to follow them, this goes for businesses as well as our residents.

Thank you to all those who, despite the difficulties, continue to respect the rules.

The Byblos Garden is to remain closed for two weeks, but it could open earlier if it passes a risk assessment check.

