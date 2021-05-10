“ The Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes ”: Congress denounces the “ mismanagement ” of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Modi government





PM Narendra Modi | Photo credit: IANS New Delhi: The Congressional Working Committee (CWC), the national party’s highest decision-making body, criticized the Narendra Modi government on Monday for the alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the government deliberately ignored scientific advice and prematurely declared victory over the pandemic. The congressional body described the second wave of COVID-19 as an unprecedented public health crisis, describing it as “nothing less than a grave calamity and a direct consequence of indifference, callousness and the incompetence of the Modi government ”. The CWC, in a resolution passed after today’s meeting, also questioned government data on deaths from COVID and the alleged underreporting of deaths. The CWC said the solution to the problem is to rise to the challenge, not to hide the truth “It is widely noted that the infection has traveled extensively to rural areas without access to RT-PCR testing, medication, oxygen or hospitalization, resulting in a large number of painful deaths. Hitting the Central Vista project, the CWC said the focus should instead have been on expanding immunization coverage. “At a time when the nation’s resources should be devoted to ensuring expansion of immunization coverage and the supply of essential drugs and oxygen, the Modi government is engaging in a criminal waste of money by continuing the project. of personal vanity of the Prime Minister in the national capital. Says the resolution. The Congress party also criticized the COVID-19 vaccination campaign led by the Modi government, saying it was deeply concerned about the strategy, while stressing that the vaccine supply was clearly insufficient and the pricing policy was opaque and discriminatory. The CWC has given the Center financial responsibility for immunizing the population aged 18 to 44, noting that state governments are already facing severe financial hardship. “The CWC firmly believes that now is the time to demonstrate an unwavering sense of national unity, purpose and determination. For this to become a reality, the Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes and commit to serving people instead of pursuing his personal agenda, oblivious to the suffering that surrounds him, ”the resolution said.







