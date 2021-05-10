Ulama defense team’s session to track Jokowi postponed to May 24





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Judges AssemblyJakarta Central District Court postponed the inaugural trial of the Ulama and Activist Defense Team (TPUA) trial against Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) until May 24, 2021. In today’s trial, the panel of judges has just checked the legal status (legal status) of each party, namely the plaintiff or the defendant. “Today’s event is always complementary legal status each part and the trial has been postponed until May 24, 2021 to complete legal status the parts were incomplete in today’s trial ”, declared Monday the head of the panel of judges Bambang Nurcahyono at the central court of the district of Jakarta (10/5). Case number: 266 / Pdt.G / 2021 / PN Jkt.Pst was tried by Chief Justice Bambang Nurcahyono, with member judges Agung Suhendro and Tuti Haryati respectively. The plaintiff in this case is Muhidin Jalih and the defendant is President Jokowi as head of government of the Republic of Indonesia. Muhidin took on Egi Sujana as his lawyer, while the defendant’s lawyer came from a team of state prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office and the Legal Office of the State Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia. Referring to the Jakarta Central District Court Case Tracking Information System (SIPP) website, the petitum in this case is to demand that Jokowi publicly declare his resignation as chairman of the Republic of Indonesia. The plaintiff asked the court to grant all the claims and said that Jokowi had committed an illegal act. (ryn / child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









